Former Bishop Gorman and Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell announced he is transferring to Miami on Twitter Tuesday night.

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell plays against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Former Bishop Gorman and Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell announced he is transferring to Miami on Twitter Tuesday night.

right back like we never left… I’M A HURRICANE! 🙌🏼🌴 pic.twitter.com/6Dh0gu4fxD — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 16, 2019

Martell finished 23 of 28 for 269 yards and one touchdown for the Buckeyes last season. He also rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries with two TDs, but played sparingly behind starter Dwayne Haskins.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 210 pound QB entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week, shortly after former Georgia quarterback Josh Fields announced his transfer to Ohio State.

Martell quarterbacked Gorman to three consecutive mythical national championships from 2014 to 2016. He’ll join former Gorman standouts Brevin Jordanand Bubba Bolden on the Hurricanes roster.

This is a breaking news report. More details to follow.