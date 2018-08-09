Teen girl arrested in connection with theft at Scott Frost’s home

Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who had a pair of shoes believed to have been stolen from the home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The home of Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost is seen in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 30, 2018. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Police said Thursday she was arrested Tuesday and investigators are searching for others who might have been involved.

Frost reported on July 29 that burglars entered an unlocked garage door at the house, which is unoccupied while being renovated.

Officer Angela Sands said several pairs of athletic shoes, football helmets and artwork are still missing. Frost originally reported 14 championship rings from his time at three schools as a player and coach also were taken. The rings were later found in the garage.

Sands didn’t say what led police to the girl, citing the ongoing investigation.