In the debut episode of The Fantasy Outlaws, the Review-Journal sports team of Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Ed Graney deliver advice for fantasy football drafts.

In the debut episode of The Fantasy Outlaws, the Review-Journal sports team of Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Ed Graney deliver advice for fantasy football drafts. They breakdown their standouts, busts, sleepers and breakout candidates for the 2018 NFL season.

Check out the video above. The full draft preview is in The Fantasy Outlaws podcast above.