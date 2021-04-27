Tickets on sale for BYU-Arizona game at Allegiant Stadium

The Vegas Kickoff Classic football game between Brigham Young and Arizona will be Sept. 4.

BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge (69) carries a U.S. flag onto the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Tickets are on sale for the Vegas Kickoff Classic football game between Brigham Young and Arizona on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

Prices are from $35 to $265 and can be purchased at lvbowl.com.

BYU went 11-1 last season and finished ranked No. 16. This will be the debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who will try to turn around a team that went 0-5 last season.

“We expect the 2021 college football season to be a celebration of fans returning to fill the stands and our Vegas Kickoff Classic will be at the forefront,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “Welcoming two great fan bases to our city to cheer on a matchup inside one the world’s greatest stadiums is a great way to kick off what promises to be a memorable season across the country.”