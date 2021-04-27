61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

Tickets on sale for BYU-Arizona game at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 10:58 am
 
BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge (69) carries a U.S. flag onto the field before the team's NC ...
BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge (69) carries a U.S. flag onto the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Tickets are on sale for the Vegas Kickoff Classic football game between Brigham Young and Arizona on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

Prices are from $35 to $265 and can be purchased at lvbowl.com.

BYU went 11-1 last season and finished ranked No. 16. This will be the debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who will try to turn around a team that went 0-5 last season.

“We expect the 2021 college football season to be a celebration of fans returning to fill the stands and our Vegas Kickoff Classic will be at the forefront,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “Welcoming two great fan bases to our city to cheer on a matchup inside one the world’s greatest stadiums is a great way to kick off what promises to be a memorable season across the country.”

MOST READ
1
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
2
Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
3
What kinds of homes can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas Valley
What kinds of homes can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas Valley
4
Raiders counting on new-look defensive line
Raiders counting on new-look defensive line
5
Bruno Mars to be 1st of superstars to return to the Strip
Bruno Mars to be 1st of superstars to return to the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST