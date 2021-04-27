Tickets on sale for BYU-Arizona game at Allegiant Stadium
The Vegas Kickoff Classic football game between Brigham Young and Arizona will be Sept. 4.
Tickets are on sale for the Vegas Kickoff Classic football game between Brigham Young and Arizona on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.
Prices are from $35 to $265 and can be purchased at lvbowl.com.
BYU went 11-1 last season and finished ranked No. 16. This will be the debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who will try to turn around a team that went 0-5 last season.
“We expect the 2021 college football season to be a celebration of fans returning to fill the stands and our Vegas Kickoff Classic will be at the forefront,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “Welcoming two great fan bases to our city to cheer on a matchup inside one the world’s greatest stadiums is a great way to kick off what promises to be a memorable season across the country.”