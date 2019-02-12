Tickets on sale Friday for AAF title game in Las Vegas

Salt Lake Stallions quarterback Matt Linehan (10) in the second half during an AAF football game against the Arizona Hotshots, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tickets for the Alliance of American Football’s championship game, which is scheduled for April 27 at Sam Boyd Stadium, go on sale Friday.

The spring league has committed to play its first two title games at Sam Boyd. Tickets for this year’s event start at $39 and are available at the Thomas & Mack Center box office, UNLVTickets.com or by calling 702-739-FANS.

The AAF, which debuted last weekend, features eight teams playing over 10 weeks — including franchises in San Diego, Salt Lake and Tempe, Arizona. The league mainly features former NFL players and has received backing from the NFL.

The league’s first nationally televised games Saturday on CBS posted a better TV rating than the weekly NBA game on ABC, according to the Associated Press.

