Tickets selling at historic prices for CFP title game, could be higher at Allegiant

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) kisses the trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Oregon, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tickets on the secondary market are selling at historic prices for the College Football Playoff national championship game, and fans should expect to pay even higher prices when the 2027 game comes to Allegiant Stadium.

The average purchase price for Monday’s Indiana-Miami game at Hard Rock Stadium on secondary ticket marketplace TickPick is $4,330. That makes it the most expensive national title game on record, according to TickPick.

The least expensive ticket on TickPick is $3,221, representing a 39 percent increase from the “get in” price last week before the semifinal games took place.

With the game being a virtual home game for the Hurricanes, it should be no surprise that 34 percent of tickets are being sold to customers in Florida. Hoosiers fans are showing they travel well, with 22 percent of tickets being sold to fans in Indiana, according to TickPick

“Demand for this year’s national championship game is largely being fueled by two main factors: The Cinderella story of Indiana and it being a home game for Miami, something that’s never happened in the modern CFP era,” said Kyle Zorn, director of content for TickPick.

Indiana is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the front-runner to be chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, assuming he enters it after Monday’s game.

The game will be the second-most expensive event ever at Hard Rock Stadium, behind Super Bowl 54 in 2020 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, when the average purchase price was $6,370, according to TickPick.

Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers at Allegiant Stadium was the most expensive Super Bowl on record for TickPick, with an average ticket price of $10,588.

Zorn said it’s likely that ticket prices to the 2027 CFP title game, scheduled for Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium, will follow suit and set a record.

“The matchup itself is typically the main factor that dictates overall demand for these kinds of marquee games, though Vegas has shown us historically that it can play just as big of a role, if not have an even greater impact, on demand and interest from fans,” Zorn said. “We saw with Super Bowl LVIII that the location was a massive factor in driving up ticket prices. It’s a city that makes a ticket significantly more attractive to general fans, not just fans of the teams playing.

“It’s entirely possible that because the game is taking place in Vegas, we could see a higher floor for national championship ticket prices than we’ve seen in previous years, regardless of who is playing.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.