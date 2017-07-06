ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Football

Tom Brady to release book on his methods for success

The Associated Press
July 6, 2017 - 11:18 am
 

NEW YORK — Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is adding the title of author to his resume.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it will publish the Patriots quarterback’s debut book in September. “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” is described by the publisher as an “athletes’ Bible” that will reveal Brady’s methods for success. The book will explore Brady’s path to his unusual training and exercise regimen.

In a statement, the former sixth-round draft pick calls himself “a great case study” on how the methods described in the book can transform an athlete.

Brady and New England won their fifth Super Bowl title in February by overcoming a 25-point deficit late in the game to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Football Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like