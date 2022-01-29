59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Football

Tom Brady’s company says he’s retiring

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2022 - 12:23 pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks at the sideline for instructions during a ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks at the sideline for instructions during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company’s Twitter account said Saturday.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account wrote; “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

MOST READ
1
Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges
Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges
2
Wrong-way driver forces closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
Wrong-way driver forces closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
3
Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
4
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
5
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Could Derek Carr still play in the Pro Bowl?
By / RJ

AFC quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will not play in the game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, cracking open the door for the Raiders’ Derek Carr to make the AFC roster.