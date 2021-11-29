UNLV’s top defensive player leaving the football program

Junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon announced Sunday via Twitter that he’s entering the transfer portal, about 48 hours after concluding a stellar season in a loss to Air Force.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4), foreground, warms up during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Larry Grant, defensive analyst, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV junior inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon is leaving the football program.

Windmon announced Sunday night Sunday night he’s entering the transfer portal, approximately 48 hours after concluding a breakout season with a 48-14 road loss to Air Force.

The New Orleans native said in a statement on Twitter that he will “always be thankful to the UNLV Rebels and the city of Las Vegas for all you’ve done for me” and thanked coach Marcus Arroyo, defensive coordinator Peter Hansen and strength and conditioning coach Matt Fyle — along with the rest of the coaching staff.

Windmon played a starring role on a team that finished with a 2-10 record in Arroyo’s second season, and emerged as one of the most productive defensive players in the Mountain West. He led the Rebels with 118 tackles this year, totaling 44 more than second-leading tackler Austin Ajiake.

He also recorded a team-high 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as the anchor for the program’s defensive improvements.

Windmon played on the edge last season and led the Rebels with five sacks in six games. But he converted during the offseason to inside linebacker at the best of his coaches, who sought to maximize his speed and disruptive ability on all three downs.

He’s expected to garner interest from Power Five programs.

