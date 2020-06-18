UNR alumni group pushes for Colin Kaepernick statue
A Facebook group has launched a campaign to erect a statue of former UNR quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in front of Mackay Stadium.
A push is underway at UNR to erect a statue of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A Facebook group made up of more than 500 members has launched the campaign.
Kaepernick, a star quarterback for the Wolf Pack in 2007-10, made national news for kneeling during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He took the action to protest police brutality toward African-Americans, an action that was highly controversial at the time but is now more widely supported.
The statue would be of Kaepernick kneeling in front of Mackay Stadium.
“This is a win-win for the school, especially if the statue is largely funded by alumni,” the group posted. “It would make a very powerful statement to future students, especially black ones.”
A statue of the Hey Reb! mascot was removed from UNLV on Tuesday.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.