UNR alumni group pushes for Colin Kaepernick statue

A Facebook group has launched a campaign to erect a statue of former UNR quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in front of Mackay Stadium.

UNR quarterback Colin Kaepernick runs it through the UNLV defense for a touchdown during the first half of the annual in state rivalry football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2010. No. 25 UNR went on to beat Las Vegas to retain the Fremont Cannon trophy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A push is underway at UNR to erect a statue of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A Facebook group made up of more than 500 members has launched the campaign.

Kaepernick, a star quarterback for the Wolf Pack in 2007-10, made national news for kneeling during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He took the action to protest police brutality toward African-Americans, an action that was highly controversial at the time but is now more widely supported.

The statue would be of Kaepernick kneeling in front of Mackay Stadium.

“This is a win-win for the school, especially if the statue is largely funded by alumni,” the group posted. “It would make a very powerful statement to future students, especially black ones.”

A statue of the Hey Reb! mascot was removed from UNLV on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.