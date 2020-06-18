90°F
Football

UNR alumni group pushes for Colin Kaepernick statue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2020 - 6:34 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2020 - 7:24 pm

A push is underway at UNR to erect a statue of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A Facebook group made up of more than 500 members has launched the campaign.

Kaepernick, a star quarterback for the Wolf Pack in 2007-10, made national news for kneeling during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He took the action to protest police brutality toward African-Americans, an action that was highly controversial at the time but is now more widely supported.

The statue would be of Kaepernick kneeling in front of Mackay Stadium.

“This is a win-win for the school, especially if the statue is largely funded by alumni,” the group posted. “It would make a very powerful statement to future students, especially black ones.”

A statue of the Hey Reb! mascot was removed from UNLV on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

