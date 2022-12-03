53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Football

Utah wins Pac-12 title at Allegiant; USC likely out of playoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 8:54 pm
 
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is tackled by Utah safeties R.J. Hubert (11 ...
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is tackled by Utah safeties R.J. Hubert (11) and Cole Bishop (8) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Utah upset No. 4 Southern California 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium, likely ending the Trojans’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the first time.

It’s the second consecutive Pac-12 championship for the Utes (10-3), ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press poll. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) likely opens up a playoff spot for Ohio State.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Utah. Sophomore wide receiver Money Parks had 88 yards on four catches, including a 57-yard touchdown.

USC sophomore quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Caleb Williams completed 28 of 41 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns, but was hindered by an early injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
3
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
4
Manilow postpones Christmas show opener due to heart problem
Manilow postpones Christmas show opener due to heart problem
5
U2’s Mullen to be sidelined; Sphere plans unchanged
U2’s Mullen to be sidelined; Sphere plans unchanged
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pursues Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ...
How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
By / RJ

The Raiders are looking to stretch their two-game winning streak into three when they host AFC rival Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian ...
NFL Week 13 betting trends: Take Chargers over Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Los Angeles Chargers have won and covered three of the past four meetings with the Raiders, including a 24-19 victory in Week 1.