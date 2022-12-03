Utah wins Pac-12 title at Allegiant; USC likely out of playoff

Utah upset No. 4 Southern California in the Pac-12 title game Friday at Allegiant Stadium, likely ending the Trojans’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is tackled by Utah safeties R.J. Hubert (11) and Cole Bishop (8) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

It’s the second consecutive Pac-12 championship for the Utes (10-3), ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press poll. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) likely opens up a playoff spot for Ohio State.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Utah. Sophomore wide receiver Money Parks had 88 yards on four catches, including a 57-yard touchdown.

USC sophomore quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Caleb Williams completed 28 of 41 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns, but was hindered by an early injury.

