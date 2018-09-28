Valley quarterback shines in win over Western

Valley quarterback Jarrett Zibert completed 9-of-16 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns, and added a 36-yard touchdown run in a 46-3 road victory over Western on Thursday night.

Valley football players celebrate their 46-3 victory over Western at Western High School on Thursday, Sept. 27. (Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley football players affectionately refer to quarterback Jarrett Zibert as “Vanilla Vick” — an ode to former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who, like Zibert, is left-handed and famously made plays with his legs.

Fitting nickname for the 5-foot-10-inch junior. Especially after his performance against Western on Thursday night.

Zibert completed 9 of 16 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns and added a 36-yard scoring run in a 46-3 road victory. He earned game MVP honors from the KVMY-TV, Channel 12 television crew and celebrated afterward with teammates to the tune of “Vanilla Vick” chants.

They love their quarterback.

“He’s a player, man. That kid competes,” Vikings coach Quincy Burts said.

His teammates were supportive. Running back Bryce Jones accounted for 151 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Ramirez caught two touchdown passes. Zibert also ran for 62 yards.

He led the Vikings (3-4) to 26 second-half points and triggered running time early in the fourth quarter with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Keenan McNair.

“I like to be athletic. It gets things going,” Zibert said. “That was my first time (playing on television). It was great.”

Quarterback Hahsaun Blackburn led Western (0-6) with 88 rushing yards on 15 carries. The Warriors haven’t scored a touchdown since Sept. 7.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon.