Vegas IFL team reveals team name, head coach

Vegas’ indoor football team will be called the Knight Hawks, the organization revealed Monday.

The Indoor Football League expansion franchise is set to begin play in 2022 in the soon-to-be-completed Dollar Loan Center in Henderson and will be the league’s 18th team.

Mike Davis also was named head coach and general manager of the franchise.

“Words can’t put it into perspective,” Davis said. “It’s a dream come true for us to be able to come back and start this.”

Davis was the defensive line coach for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2020. He coached the defensive line for Saskatchewan in 2019 and was the CFL franchise’s manager of player personnel from 2016-18.

Prior to his time in Canada, Davis coached the IFL’s Nebraska Danger to three Intense Conference championships between 2011 and 2016. He was inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 2017.

