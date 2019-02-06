Vince Young arrested on drunken-driving charge in Texas

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is free on bond after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

This photo provided by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office shows former NFL quarterback Vince Young who was arrested by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a charge of DWI early Monday, Feb. 4, in the Missouri City, Texas area. He bailed out on a $500 bond. (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, former Texas NCAA college football quarterback Vince Young stands on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference championship against Oklahoma, in Arlington, Texas. Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

In this Oct. 16, 2004, file photo, Texas NCAA college football quarterback Vince Young looks for a receiver during the first half against Missouri, in Austin, Texas. Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

RICHMOND, Texas — Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is free on bond after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the former Texas Longhorns star was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Missouri City area of suburban Houston. The six-year NFL veteran, who lists a Missouri City address as his residence, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and released after posting a $500 cash bond.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Hanel told the Houston Chronicle that “the deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage.” He also said Young “flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.”

Young served 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest in January 2017 to driving drunk in Austin.