XFL kicks off for 3rd time with Vegas Vipers part of relaunch

The XFL takes its third shot at trying to be a viable football option beginning this weekend.

The league’s third incarnation kicks off Saturday with a doubleheader that includes the inaugural game for the Vegas Vipers, who will play at the Arlington Renegades at noon on ABC.

Las Vegas was a successful market for the XFL when it first launched as a gimmick-heavy alternative for football fans in 2001, but diminishing TV ratings showed viewers were interested but not hooked and the league was done after one year.

There was a much more traditionally focused product for the 2020 relaunch that was shut down early in the season because of the COVID pandemic.

A new ownership group that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy and hopes to establish a sustainable spring football league.

Las Vegas was not included in the 2020 relaunch, but the Vipers were one of eight franchises selected for the third relaunch and will play their home games at Cashman Field.

The Vipers aren’t fully immersed in the community just yet, as they will practice in Texas with the rest of the eight teams and only travel to host cities for games.

A 10-game schedule will determine four playoff teams — two from each division — with the championship game May 13. The Vipers are in the North Division with the D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons and St. Louis BattleHawks.

All 43 games will be televised through a deal with ESPN/Disney, and the league thinks it has sustainability because of a multiyear agreement on the platforms. The schedule is designed with an eye on allowing players to join NFL offseason programs by May.

The Vipers hope a coaching staff with a lot of NFL experience, including Hall of Famer Rod Woodson as head coach, can guide a talented roster to a title.

The wide receiver corps is particularly noteworthy with Martavis Bryant and Geronimo Allison leading the way. Former NFL first-round pick Vic Beasley, who has 37.5 NFL sacks, anchors the defense.

Some names will be familiar to viewers, but some rules will be unique.

The first incarnation had some innovative, even bizarre and potentially dangerous, alterations in place. This version’s tweaks from the NFL rules are more nuanced and designed in part to experiment with changes that eventually could come to the mainstream.

Longtime NFL officiating executive Dean Blandino is in charge of officials and innovation for the XFL, and has designed rules to spark action and excitement while giving the NFL a look at some options for the future.

One to pay particular attention to is the so-called “golden challenge” that allows coaches one opportunity to have replay officials review any call or penalty at any point in the game.

Also, any offensive fumble that goes out of bounds in the opponent’s end zone will be returned to the point of the fumble instead of being ruled a touchback and awarding the defense possession.

The overtime rule allows both teams to have possession, and the kickoff rule is designed to encourage runbacks.

There are no extra-point kicks. Teams that score a touchdown must go for one point from the 2-yard line, two points from the 5 or three points from the 10.

In the fourth quarter, a team can elect to go for a fourth-and-15 to keep possession instead of trying an onside kick.

One of the hallmarks of the XFL has been the storytelling and behind-the-scenes access. That’s expected to continue.

Some replay and officiating discussions will be included in the broadcast, along with in-game access to players and coaches. ESPN will also air a weekly behind-the-scenes docuseries called “Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream.”

