58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

XFL suspends operations, lays off employees

The Associated Press
April 10, 2020 - 10:31 am
 

The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.

XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.

After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.

League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

MOST READ
1
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
2
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
3
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
4
Las Vegas Sands plane arrives from China with 1M surgical masks
Las Vegas Sands plane arrives from China with 1M surgical masks
5
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST