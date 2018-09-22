Zyrus Fiaseu, pass rush lead Liberty over Desert Pines

Zyrus Fiaseu rushed for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and third-ranked Liberty recorded eight sacks en route to a 33-6 road win over fourth-ranked Desert Pines.

Liberty sophomore running back Zyrus Fiaseu (30) sprints up field past Desert Pines junior cornerback Andrew Williams (23) in the first quarter during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines senior quarterback Tyler Williamson (1) makes a move past Liberty senior defensive tackle Xavier Fuamatu (60) in the first quarter during the Jaguars home game with the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore running back Ezra Tomhoon (5) leaps over Desert Pines senior defender Preston Williams (15) during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines junior tight end Darnell Washington (13) fights for extra yardage against Liberty sophomore linebacker Zephania Maea (3) in the second quarter during the Jaguars home game with the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore running back Ezra Tomhoon (5) celebrates with teammate Jared Tufele (27) after scoring a first quarter touchdown during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines junior cornerback Andrew Williams (23) knocks the ball away from Liberty junior wide receiver Maurice Hampton (16) in the first quarter during the Jaguars home game with the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines junior wide receiver Branden Thomas (4) celebrates after making a big catch with teammate Ezekiel Washington (21) in the second quarter during the Jaguars home game with the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore running back Zyrus Fiaseu (30) sprints up field in the first quarter during the Patriots road game with the Desert Pines Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines takes the field before the start of the Jaguars home game with the Liberty Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty junior wide receiver Maurice Hampton (16) sprints towards the sideline against Desert Pines senior linebacker Dejon Pratt (8) during a fake punt in the first quarter during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines senior wide receiver Devin McGee (10) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against Liberty junior wide receiver Lehi Ausage (24) during the Jaguars home game with the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore running back Ezra Tomhoon (5) breaks into the open field for a first quarter touchdown past Desert Pines senior cornerback Jamel Brown (3) during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Desert Pines junior tight end Darnell Washington (13) breaks the tackle of Liberty sophomore linebacker Zephania Maea (3) in the second quarter during the Jaguars home game with the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao (81) sprints up field for a fourth quarter touchdown catch past Desert Pines cornerback receiver Tye Moore (2) during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A fight breaks out in the third quarter during the Liberty Patriots road game with the Desert Pines Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Coaches try and break up a fight in the third quarter during the Liberty Patriots road game with the Desert Pines Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore running back Zyrus Fiaseu (30) runs over Desert Pines sophomore safety Darrien Stewart (7) for a fourth quarter touchdown during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao (81) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown catch with teammates Demark Colston (28) and Tyson Kohoutek (18) during the Patriots road game with the Desert Pines Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty celebrates their road victory over the Desert Pines Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty senior wide receiver Cervontes White (1) flexes after getting a pass interference call in his favor in the second quarter during the Patriots road game with the Desert Pines Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao (81) makes a reception over Desert Pines sophomore Nikolas Salter (34) in the fourth quarter during the Patriots road game with the Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Desert Pines High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A third-quarter skirmish took some of the steam out of Friday’s football game between Liberty and Desert Pines.

But sophomore Zyrus Fiaseu and a relentless Liberty pass rush already had sapped any chances for the Jaguars.

Fiaseu rushed for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the third-ranked Patriots recorded eight sacks en route to a 33-6 road win over fourth-ranked Desert Pines.

“I feel like they had no solution all night,” said Liberty defensive lineman Luke Toomalatai, who had three sacks. “From shutting down the run game early in the first quarter and shutting the pass game down all game.”

Liberty (2-2) limited Desert Pines to 5 rushing yards and had Jaguars quarterback Tyler Williamson running for his life all night.

“Our D-line, led by Luke Toomalatai, it’s a great D-line,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “I was proud of the way they came out today and really put the pressure on the quarterback to where he didn’t have time to read. All their plays were him scrambling around and making a big play on his own.”

The defense also set up the game’s biggest offensive play when Gabriel Nickels intercepted a pass inside the Liberty 10.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Fiaseu ripped off a 90-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 17-6 with 4:34 to go in the third quarter.

“That’s a backbreaker for a team when that happens, so it was great for us,” Muraco said.

Things deteriorated on the field after that. A scuffle between two players on the ensuing kickoff devolved into a fight that lasted more than a minute before order finally was restored.

Players on both sides were ejected.

“Football’s an emotional game, and you want your kids to play on that edge between playing real nasty but playing clean,” Muraco said. “Sometimes, they’re high school kids and emotions get the best of them, and that line gets a little blurred and sometimes kids cross the line.”

Muraco conceded that the scuffle drained much of the game’s emotion.

“When you’ve got to yell at the team and tell them to clam down, it does take a little bit of energy out of your, the spirit, I guess of the team,” Muraco said.

Fiaseu added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and managed 191 yards on 12 carries while wearing a cast on his broken right hand.

Muraco said the team didn’t take full advantage of Fiaseu on offense the first three weeks as they used him at linebacker. Friday was a different story.

“The kid is a natural freak,” Muraco said. “He looks like he’s a senior already. He looked like that as a freshman. The first three weeks, we didn’t get to use him anywhere like we wanted to. Now we’re like, our offense is struggling, we’ve got to put Zyrus on offense. So he’s primarily going to be an offensive guy now.”

Williamson had a 46-yard TD pass to Devin McGee in the second quarter for Desert Pines (3-1).

