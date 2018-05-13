Foothill wins first region boys volleyball title

The Falcons defeated Coronado 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 35-33 on Saturday in the Sunrise Region boys volleyball title match at Arbor View.

Foothill's boys volleyball team poses with the Class 4A Sunrise Region championship trophy on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Arbor Veiw High School. (Robert Horne/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial's boys volleyball team poses with the Class 4A Sunset Region championship trophy on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Arbor Veiw High School. (Robert Horne/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Foothill boys volleyball team is on a mission to make school history.

The Falcons claimed their first accomplishment Saturday in the Sunrise Region title match when they defeated Coronado 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 35-33 at Arbor View for the school’s first region championship.

Caleb Stearman had 12 kills, eight blocks and 22 assists to lead the Falcons (31-11). Richard Reid had 15 kills, and Tanner Lester added 11 kills and six blocks.

“It’s a good feeling to make history, especially for boys volleyball and especially for Foothill,” Stearman said. “It’s a step in the right direction. The guys with experience really helped us out, and our team pulled it out. We handled adversity well.”

Coronado (24-19) had several chances in the tiebreak to force a fifth set, but Stearman came up with a kill to keep the set going. Foothill gained the serve advantage after a long serve by Coronado, and Lester ended the set with a kill to give the Falcons the match.

Ben Bloss led the Cougars with 22 kills. Alex Winiarczyk had 14 kills, Cody Sciabica 12 kills and Andrew Corrales 18 digs.

Sunset Region

Centennial captured a 28-26, 25-15, 26-24 sweep of host Arbor View to claim the Sunset Region title.

“We’ve been preparing all year for it, working as a team, and it feels really good,” said senior Teon Taylor, who finished with 12 kills and three blocks.

“We just take it one point at a time, take it one practice at a time and just focus. When it gets tough, we dig our heels in. I have all the faith in the world in these boys.”

Faries Gardner had 19 kills and 13 digs to lead the Bulldogs (38-9). Nahmani Brown finished with six kills, and Sam Durkin had 33 assists and five digs.

Gideon Belnap had 12 kills and 11 digs for the Aggies (29-9). Jake Reid finished with 10 kills, Sam Belnap had 30 assists and six digs and Jaylen Harris had five kills.

