Former UNLV football coach Ron Meyer dies at 76

Ron Meyer, whose UNLV football teams compiled a 27-8 record in his three seasons as coach during the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 76.

The Rebels’ .771 winning percentage under Meyer was the best in the program’s history. UNLV went 8-3 in 1973 and followed that with seasons of 12-1 and 7-4.

UNLV was Meyer’s first job as a head coach; he was subsequently hired by Southern Methodist University. Meyer later landed in the NFL as coach of the New England Patriots (1982-84) and Indianapolis Colts (1986-91), before becoming a pro football analyst for CNN.

Meyer returned to the Sam Boyd Stadium sidelines in 1994 to coach the Canadian Football League’s Las Vegas Posse franchise during its brief existence.

At UNLV, Meyer replaced the program’s original coach, Bill Ireland, and posted a seven-game improvement in wins that first season. In 1974, the Rebels turned in their only perfect regular-season at 11-0 to earn a No. 2 national small-college ranking by both AP and UPI. UNLV went to the NCAA Division II semifinals that season and lost to Delaware in the Grantland Rice Bowl.

