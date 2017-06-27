ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Sports

Fox Sports to stream Champions League games on Facebook next season

The Associated Press
June 27, 2017 - 3:51 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports is partnering with Facebook to stream Champions League matches through Facebook Live next season.

Fox announced Tuesday that it will stream games in the United States on the Fox Sports Facebook page and the FOX Deportes Facebook page beginning in September with group stage play.

The deal will include two live game streams per match day in the group stage, along with four round-of-16 matches and four quarterfinals.

Fox Sports says last year’s Champions League final won by Real Madrid drew 98 million interactions on Facebook by about 34 million users.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Sports Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like