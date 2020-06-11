105°F
Free Fishing Day special events canceled

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Wildlife’s traditional special events tied to the state’s annual Free Fishing Day were canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

This year’s Free Fishing Day, on which anglers can fish without a license, is Saturday. All other regulations, such as limits and means of take, still apply.

“The need to cancel these events is very disappointing. They are something we look forward to each year,” said Chris Vasey, the NDOW’s conservation education division administrator.

Nevada has more than 200 lakes and reservoirs, 600 streams and rivers and nearly 400,000 surface acres of sport fishing opportunity. Anglers can discover their local waterways and the fish that can be found there at http://www.ndow.org/Fish/Where_To_Fish/.

