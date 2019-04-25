2 referees from Golden Knights’ Game 7 not working next round, reports say

Knights say controversial Cody Eakin call cost them advancing in the playoffs - VIDEO

Two referees who officiated the Golden Knights’ Game 7 loss against the San Jose Sharks will not be working the next round of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

According to Scouting the Refs, Eric Furlatt and Dan O’Halloran will not move on to the next round of playoffs. O’Halloran has not missed a Conference Final round in over a decade, the website notes.

The pair officiated Tuesday night’s Game 7, which included a game-changing 5-minute major penalty called against Knights forward Cody Eakin.

The massively controversial call against Eakin, midway through the third period with the Knights leading 3-0, triggered a five-minute power play for San Jose. The Sharks scored four goals on the power play to take a 4-3 lead.

Jonathan Marchessault tied the game for the Knights in the final minute of regulation, but Barclay Goodrow completed the Sharks’ rally from a 3-1 series deficit late in the first overtime when he beat Marc-Andre Fleury for the winning goal.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.