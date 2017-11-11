ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

3 takeaways from the Golden Knights’ win over the Jets

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2017 - 2:37 pm
 

Three takeaways from the Golden Knights’ 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday:

1. Early jump.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant wanted to see his team get off to a fast start and reverse a trend that saw opposing teams score first in 10 of the Knights’ first 15 games.

He got his wish, as the Knights opened a 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Luca Sbisa and David Perron.

Winnipeg had scored first in its six prior games (4-0-2).

“I thought, again, when we play a real good game and we forecheck, we’re a quick team,” Gallant said. “We try and cause lots of turnovers in the offensive zone. I thought the guys did a good job. I thought we played one of our best games of the year, for sure.

“I thought we played fast, we played hard and we had a lot of energy out there. Again, we played against a real good team and they made some mistakes. I thought we capitalized on our chances.”

2. Top line silent.

The Jets feature one of the hottest lines in the league with Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Wheeler was coming off a four-assist game Monday in Dallas.

Here is their final stat lines while matched up against the Knights’ top defensive pair of Sbisa and Nate Schmidt:

Wheeler — 0 points, 1 shot, 1 hit, 1 giveaway, 1 takeaway, minus-4 rating in 18:13 of ice time.

Scheifele — 1 assist*, 2 shots, 3 hits, minus-3 in 19:47 of ice time.

Connor — 0 points, 2 penalty minutes, 1 hit, 1 blocked shot, 1 takeaway, minus-4 in 15:14 of ice time.

(*Scheifele’s assist was actually a faceoff win that helped set up Patrik Laine’s power-play blast in the second period.)

Instead, it was Laine, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, who proved tough to contain for the Knights.

“I think just the way they play, their forecheck is really tough to break,” Wheeler said. “We had a really tough time getting out of our zone tonight. They are great at getting above the puck, and you know even when we made a clean pass up to the wings or the center there just wasn’t a whole lot of space to make play.

“You have got to give them a lot of credit. We made a lot of mistakes that cost us, gave them a little bit too much space, and at the end of the day, it was just one of those nights.”

3. Vegas Strong.

Deryk Engelland, Norris Trophy candidate?

The Knights defenseman forged a nine-year career in the NHL mostly through grit and a willingness to drop the gloves. In other words, Engelland will never be mistaken for Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson.

But the Las Vegas resident has more points (9) than penalty minutes (6) this season.

Engelland had two assists against Winnipeg, including a sweet drop pass for David Perron in the first period after Engelland jumped into the play to create a 4-on-3 rush.

Engelland has two goals and seven assists in 16 games. His career high for points in a season is 17 (four goals, 13 assists) with Pittsburgh in 2011-12.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Jets 5-2
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Ben Gotz go over some of the highlights from tonights Golden Knights at home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights say they played their most complete game yet against Winnipeg
Vegas Golden Knights players say that they're happy to be back in front of their home crowd and believe they played their most complete game of the season thus far.
Golden Edge: Knights Win at Home Against Winnipeg
Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap of tonights Golden Knights game against the Jets.
Golden Edge: Post-Road trip update
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson enjoying his time as NHL backup goaltender
19-year-old Dylan Ferguson says he is enjoying his time as an NHL backup goaltender for the Golden Knights. With the Knights' first two goaltenders still unavailable, he may stay with the Golden Knights a little longer. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Hunt proud of Golden Knights' resiliency on road trip
The Golden Knights nearly forced overtime in final seconds before losing 3-2 to the Canadiens in Montreal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare credits Lagace for giving Knights a chance vs. Canadiens
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored Vegas’ first goal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights end road trip with loss to Montreal
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp break down the Golden Knights' loss in Montreal, which ended their 6-game road trip, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland said getting one point in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland forced overtime vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 with his third-period goal. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt on overtime in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Schmidt played almost 28 minutes. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant was happy to see Golden Knights earn one point in Toronto
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was concerned after a sluggish first period against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In First Shootout Against Toronto
Steve Carp recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights play in their first shootout against Toronto after both teams fail to score during overtime.
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa said you win and lose as a team
Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa said the team’s veterans wouldn’t let the younger players get discouraged before the team's win in Ottowa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace will never forget his first NHL win
The Golden Knights goaltender gave his teammates credit for playing well in front of him against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant glad team's hard work was rewarded with win in Ottawa
The Golden Knights coach was happy with his special teams and his forwards helping out the defense on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault never lost faith in himself or his teammates
The veteran center had a goal and two assists in the Golden Knights' 5-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Beat The Senators
Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp recaps the Golden Knights game against the Senators.
Golden Edge: Knights Continue Losing Streak
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights loss to the Bruins in Boston. The Knights lose two to one with Maxime Lagace making 26 saves.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights dealing with goalie injuries
Bryan Salmond and David Schoen discuss goalie injuries and the Golden Knights next four matchups.
Golden Edge: Knights drop second straight game
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights' loss to the New York Rangers, including Maxime Lagace's first start for Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Dansk goes down, Knights lose
Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights loss in Brooklyn to the New York Islanders, including Oscar Dansk going down with an injury and what that means going forward for Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights on their loss to the New York Islanders
The players who spoke in the locker room following the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders agree that they have to take the positives away from their setback on the road and look to improve when they face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Gallant on the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders
Following the Vegas Golden Knights road loss to the New York Islanders, head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the mistakes the team made and the injuries to their goalies.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare loves the way the Golden Knights play for each other
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare warns looking ahead could come back to haunt the Golden Knights on the team's upcoming road trip that starts on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant expects Golden Knights to be challenged on six-game road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want his team looking too far ahead. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reilly Smith says Golden Knights' early success will help on road trip
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith says momentum is important, especially when it’s positive, heading into the team's lengthy road trip. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights rout Avalanche 7-0
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 before heading out on the road for six away games.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on team's fast start
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's fast start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward James Neal on team's historic 7-1 start
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the expansion team's historic start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on center Vadim Shipachyov
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant answers whether Vadim Shipachyov has played up to his expectations Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like