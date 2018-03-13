400! Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2

Marc-Andre Fleury’s stellar performance Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center put the 33-year-old goaltender in select company as he became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career after he stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. Vegas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) reach for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27), William Karlsson (71), Tomas Hyka (38) and Alex Tuch (89) celebrate after a goal by Karlsson during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, center, battles for the puck between Vegas Golden Knights' Jon Merrill, left and William Karlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), Ryan Carpenter (40) and Jon Merrill (15) celebrate past Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Raffl (12) after Carpenter's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Petr Mrazek, left, blocks a shot as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. Vegas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. Vegas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Erik Haula in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. Vegas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Petr Mrazek in action during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“It’s nice,” he said of the achievement. “Maybe it’s something I’ll be more proud of when I’m done. But I’m still playing so I’m looking forward to the next game.”

Among those Fleury joined in the 400-win club were Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist.

“It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said.

It took some grit on the part of Fleury’s teammates to help him get the win as the Knights wrapped up their five-game road trip 4-1. Coach Gerard Gallant had shortened his bench and moved Pierre-Edouard Bellemare up to play with Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter late in the game. The trio forechecked effectively, pressuring the Philadelphia defense and maintaining possession which led to Carpenter getting the puck from Eakin and beating Petr Mrazek with 2:40 to play.

“Those are the ones you practice and it’s nice when you bury them in the game,” Carpenter said of his game-winner, which was also his eighth of the season. “But if it wasn’t for Flower, we wouldn’t have won the game.”

The Knights had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on goals from Erik Haula and William Karlsson, both coming on the power play. Haula’s first-period goal was the result of him trying to make a pass from behind the Flyers net and see the puck go off Mrazek and in for his 25th of the season. Karlsson’s goal, his team-leading 36th, came six minutes into the third period after he put home the rebound of Shea Theodore’s shot from the point.

Fleury took it from there. And though the Flyers solved him twice as Claude Giroux tied it 1-1 in the first period and Wayne Simmonds made it 2-2 in the third, Fleury frustrated the Flyers and the announced crowd of 19,723. He robbed Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom late in the second period with consecutive saves from close range. Then he denied Travis Sanheim from the slot early in the third period with a great glove save.

“He had some time in the slot and I just tried to react to it and catch it,” Fleury said of the theft of Sanheim which was arguably the best of the 38 saves he made Monday.

In the brief time he has coached Fleury, Gallant has learned to appreciate what a special talent he has in the crease.

“It was great. He played an awesome game tonight and he won the last three games on the road trip,” Gallant said. “To get his 400th win is a tremendous accomplishment. I hope we’re around for 500.

“Marc was the difference in the game but I thought our team played real well tonight.”

Fleury was glad the attempt to reach the milestone didn’t linger long. He didn’t want it to become an overriding issue with the team as the Knights (45-19-5, 95 points) are looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and get as high a seed in the Western Conference as possible with just 13 games remaining.

“The last few days the media has asked about it and talked about it,” he said. “I’m happy I don’t have to think about it any more. We’re done with it and we can move forward.”

