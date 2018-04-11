Alex Iafallo optimistic about Kings’ playoff opener with Knights

LOS ANGELES — The timing wasn’t great for Alex Iafallo as the regular season came to an end.
The rookie wing sat out the final four games because of an upper-body injury, just as the Los Angeles Kings pushed for a playoff berth. Then, in a bittersweet aside to the season finale Saturday, Iafallo’s alma mater, Minnesota Duluth, won the NCAA championship, a year after he ended his college career with a loss in the title game.
“It’s pretty wild: Two years in a row going to the finals,” Iafallo said of the Bulldogs. “Finally getting a win there.”
Iafallo can try to make up for lost time, and memories, soon if he returns for the Kings’ playoff opener Wednesday against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. He practiced Monday and sounded optimistic about getting into his first NHL playoff game.
“I’m feeling great right now,” Iafallo said. “Depending on what happens and how (Tuesday) goes, we’ll figure it out. I’m feeling great, though.”
Coach John Stevens was slightly more definitive when asked about the possibility of getting his top-line left wing back.
“I think there’s a real good chance he’ll be ready to play,” Stevens said.
Iafallo is not among the Kings’ top 10 scorers but his forechecking presence next to Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown allows the Kings to align better, depthwise, on the left side. He has played there most of his first NHL season, straight out of college with no minor league experience. At this time last year, Iafallo was flying back home after a loss to Denver in the NCAA championship game. He’ll be in better mood for his next flight, to Las Vegas.
“Obviously being out for a while here is tough,” Iafallo said. “It’s definitely very exciting to be back, especially this time of year. It’s going to be a fun run here.”
On another injury front, there was no clarity on Jake Muzzin. The veteran defenseman practiced in a red no-contact jersey and Stevens said “we’re still not sure” about Muzzin’s status. Muzzin has an upper-body injury; he has sat out five games since he was hit into the boards by Micheal Ferland of the Calgary Flames on March 26.
“I know it’s an important time, and you want to be playing,” Muzzin said. “I’ve been bag skating, and it sucks. I’m ready to get out of here and start playing again, so we’ll see what (Tuesday) brings.”
The Kings, 3-4-1 without Muzzin this season, practiced with Oscar Fantenberg and Paul LaDue in the first and third defense pairings, respectively. Kevin Gravel is on hand but Stevens opted for Fantenberg in the season finale. Stevens reiterated that Derek Forbort (lower-body injury) is not available.
Defending the Knights’ transition game is a major bullet point for the Kings. Stevens made a distinction between fast skaters and playing quickly, and said the Knights check off both boxes.
“I think they’re able to do that because they’re deep,” Stevens said. “And they’re deep beyond four lines.”
Vegas will get deeper if it returns third-leading scorer and noted Kings nemesis David Perron, as well as defenseman Luca Sbisa, who was injured in the Feb. 27 game against the Kings. The teams have only four games of history to go by, but their season series was heated at times (see Kyle Clifford versus Ryan Reaves) and the Knights have made it clear that they don’t plan on being a nice regular-season story.
“We stopped looking at ourselves as an expansion team a long time ago,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We think when we’re playing the game the right way that we’re a pretty good hockey team. We’re getting healthy at the right time, and I expect us to play well in the playoffs.”
Golden Knights vs. Kings
How the Knights fared against the Kings during the regular season:
■ Nov. 19 — Knights 4, Kings 2 at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening 11:22 and chased Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. William Karlsson scored twice in the first period, and after the Kings closed to within 3-2 on goals from Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson, Knights right wing Alex Tuch sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:02 to play. Maxime Lagace, one of five goaltenders the Knights would use during the season because of injuries, made 27 saves for the victory.
■ Dec. 28 — Knights 3, Kings 2 (OT) at Staples Center. David Perron scored the game-winner with 1:30 remaining in overtime. Brendan Leipsic gave the Knights a 2-1 lead 8:50 into the third period, but the Kings tied it on Drew Doughty’s goal with 4:33 to play. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in outdueling Quick for the win.
■ Feb. 26 — Kings 3, Knights 2 (OT) at Staples Center. On the day the Knights acquired Tomas Tatar in a trade with Detroit, they would lose forwards James Neal and Oscar Lindberg to upper-body injuries. Yet despite playing with just 10 forwards, coach Gerard Gallant was able to shuffle his lines and the Knights had a 2-0 lead going into the third period thanks to goals by Erik Haula and Reilly Smith. But Los Angeles rallied, and Dustin Brown won it with a power-play goal 3:14 into OT while Colin Miller was in the penalty box for hooking.
■ Feb. 27 — Kings 4, Knights 1 at T-Mobile Arena. There was plenty of anger left over from the loss the night before. Tatar made his debut for the Knights and recently acquired Ryan Reaves was trying to exact revenge after Kyle Clifford had knocked Lindberg out of the game a night earlier with an elbow to the head. Things started well for the Knights as Karlsson scored early. But the Kings took over and cruised to another victory. The Knights, meanwhile, lost two more players as defenseman Luca Sbisa suffered a hand injury and fellow defenseman Nate Schmidt was banged up toward the end of the game and would sit out four games.
Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal