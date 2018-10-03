Golden Knights/NHL

Alex Tuch ruled out for Golden Knights season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2018 - 7:13 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2018 - 7:53 pm

Right winger Alex Tuch has been locked in a training camp battle with Erik Haula to open the Golden Knights regular season on the second line.

An injury in the final preseason game will instead force Tuch out of the lineup altogether.

“He’s day-to-day,” said coach Gerard Gallant after practice Tuesday, though he declined to specify whether Tuch’s injury is lower or upper body. “But he’s not playing Thursday.”

His absence will extend beyond opening night after Tuch was placed on the injured-reserve list late Tuesday afternoon.

Haula skated with Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty on the second line and will likely be in that spot when the puck drops Thursday night for the opener against Philadelphia.

Ryan Carpenter figures to be in Tuch’s spot on the third line alongside Oscar Lindberg and Tomas Nosek.

“I’d like to have Tuch in my lineup,” Gallant said. “He’s not there so we put somebody else there. We like Tuch a lot. He’s not going to play that game so somebody else is going to be there to fill in for him, same as always.”

Tuch joins forward Cody Eakin on the injured-reserve list. Eakin skated Tuesday, although he did wear a non-contact jersey.

“Cody skated today and did real well,” Gallant said. “Again, he’s sort of day-to-day. He’s still on IR, so we’ll see. But today was his first day on the ice so he’s probably not going to play Thursday either.

“He’s getting better,” Gallant said. “We’ll see how he feels after today.”

Should Eakin not be activated before Thursday’s game, it leaves the Knights with just 12 available forwards for the opener. The move to place Tuch on IR leaves the Knights an available roster spot should they choose to recall a player until Eakin returns.

Vegas born

Defenseman Jon Merrill was also absent from practice Tuesday for what Gallant deemed a “personal day.”

Merrill had a good excuse. He was with his wife Jessica, who gave birth to a 7 pound, 9 ounce baby girl named Jolie.

A team spokesperson told the Review-Journal mother and baby are “happy and healthy.”

Fellow blueliner Nick Holden’s wife gave birth earlier in training camp.

Clipped for the cause

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s helmet may feel a bit looser when he suits up for practice on Wednesday.

The popular Knights forward joined patients from Comprehensive Cancer Centers in shaving each other’s heads to help kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Bellemare said his wife Hannah’s family has been deeply affected by the disease.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be part of a team and this is just another team I’m proud to be a part of,” he said hours before he was to face the clippers. “When I had the idea, she was on board right away. It’s for such a great cause, but as it’s come closer she’s like, ‘Oh my god, what did you get yourself into?’ We started thinking about how it would look yesterday. I guess we’ll see.”

The event, which was held at Toshiba Plaza just outside T-Mobile Arena, also raised money for the American Cancer Society.

All clear

Forwards Daniel Carr and Curtis McKenzie both cleared waivers on Tuesday morning. They have been reassigned to the Knights’ AHL affiliate in Chicago.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Mailbag — October 2, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like