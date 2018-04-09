An open letter from Bill Foley to Golden Knights fans

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley thanked the fans for their “loyalty, passion and enthusiasm” in a letter penned for the Review-Journal prior to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The letter appears on page 2 of the Golden Knights’ commemorative season review section in Monday’s paper. The Pacific Division champion Knights face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 is Friday at T-Mobile with Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles April 15 and 17.



