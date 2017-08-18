Ankle injury prevents Nate Schmidt from attending Golden Knights event

Defenseman Nate Schmidt will skip the Golden Knights’ stop Friday in Montana because of an ankle injury suffered during his offseason training.

Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Schmidt was set to attend Friday’s street hockey clinic in Bozeman, but his injury will prevent him from traveling.

General manager George McPhee said Schmidt’s injury will be re-evaluated in “a week or so.” Schmidt’s agent, Matt Keator, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The Knights begin training camp Sept. 14.

The Knights took Schmidt, 26, from the Washington Capitals in the expansion draft in June. He was awarded a two-year deal with an annual average value of $2.225 million on Aug. 5 in binding arbitration.

Schmidt, a left-shot defenseman, had three goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Capitals last season.

