AT&T SportsNet unveils Golden Knights broadcast schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2018 - 11:20 am
 
Updated September 20, 2018 - 1:29 pm

AT&T SportsNet’s broadcast schedule for Golden Knights games this season includes 73 games in addition to two preseason contests.

The network also will introduce a weekly magazine show, “Vegas Golden Knights: Knight Life,” which will debut on Oct. 12 and air at either 7 p.m. or 30 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast on game nights.

An Oct. 6 game at Minnesota will be the first regular-season broadcast. The Knights Oct. 4 opener against the Flyers at T-Mobile Arena will air on NBC Sports Network.

The broadcast team returns mostly intact with Dave Goucher as the play-by-play voice and Shane Hnidy as color analyst. Alyson Lozoff is the rinkside reporter and Gary Lawless as the Knights’ insider.

Nick Gismondi takes over as host of the pre- and postgame shows alongside Brady May and Gabe Gauthier.

Preseason games against the Kings on Sept. 28 and the Sharks on Sept. 30 will air live on the network.

In addition to the Oct. 4 game against the Flyers, the other Knights’ contests not on AT&T SportsNet are Oct. 10 at Washington (NBCSN), Oct. 30 at Nashville (NBCSN), Nov. 14 vs. Anaheim (NBCSN), Nov. 27 at Chicago (NBCSN), Jan. 23 vs. Nashville (NBCSN), Feb. 20 vs. Boston (NBCSN), March 17 vs. Edmonton (NBCSN) and March 27 at Colorado (NBCSN).

Carr enjoys preseason

Many veterans don’t look forward to preseason games, but forward Daniel Carr believes they give him a better showcase than practices and scrimmages.

“The strength of my game is getting the puck into the corner and creating offense off the forecheck,” Carr, 26, said. “And getting to the net to score. You play those scrimmages and guys don’t shoot because guys might hit somebody.”

Carr, who had 16 points in 38 games with Montreal last season, is hoping his preseason play earns him a job with the Knights.

“Playing hockey here is so much fun. The coaches just let you go play,” Carr said. “It’s fun to just turn your brain off and go out there.”

Notable

— The Knights will host a watch party for the Saturday, Oct. 6 road game at Minnesota at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Vegas plays the Wild at 5 p.m. and the gates to the party will open at 4 p.m.

— Center Cody Glass (lower body) didn’t practice for the third straight day. Coach Gerard Gallant has said he’s day to day.

— Center Cody Eakin also didn’t practice.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration

Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson's agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
