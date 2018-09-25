Golden Knights/NHL

Avalanche deal Golden Knights 1st loss of preseason

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2018 - 11:31 pm
 

The lineup used by the Golden Knights on Monday closely resembled the one they’ll put on the ice Oct. 4 on opening night.

Colorado arrived at T-Mobile Arena with an inexperienced group that included a 28-year-old goaltender making his first appearance in the NHL.

But the Knights started slowly and suffered their first loss in the preseason, 5-3 to the Avalanche in front of an announced crowd of 17,880.

Here’s what we learned:

1. Alex Tuch states his case for a spot on the second line.

Coach Gerard Gallant will use most, if not all, of the preseason to find a combination he likes on the second line.

Erik Haula got the first look in training camp with mostly positive reviews, and Tuch auditioned Monday for the job as right wing alongside Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty.

“I’m just out there to make room for them and get the puck in their hands, because they’re the playmakers and I’m a guy who goes hard to the net,” Tuch said.

At 6 feet 4 inches and 222 pounds, Tuch provides the line with a different look than the speedy Haula.

Tuch picked up two assists Monday, including a cross-ice feed to Pacioretty for the Knights’ opening goal in the second period.

“We got a couple of kinks out in the first period,” Tuch said. “I thought in the second and third we had more chemistry.”

2. Cody Glass faces an uphill battle to crack the final roster.

It was always a long shot that Glass would play in the NHL this season.

But all signs point to the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft returning to Portland with the Western Hockey League for more seasoning at the major-junior level.

Glass registered two assists against Arizona in the preseason opener but left in the middle of practice Sept. 17 with a lower-body injury. He returned to practice Saturday and centered the third line with Haula and Ryan Carpenter against the Avalanche.

Glass was scoreless in 15:06 of ice time but nearly scored late in the second period — he started to raise his stick in celebration — but Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard cleared the puck off the goal line.

“I feel like I did a good job, obviously being my first game back,” Glass said. “Moving forward it’s going to be a fun time, and I just have to get used to it every day.”

Glass is eligible to play nine games in the NHL before his entry-level contract begins. But to keep the 19-year-old, the Knights likely would have to place a veteran forward on waivers.

General manager George McPhee almost certainly wouldn’t risk losing someone like Oscar Lindberg or Ryan Carpenter at this stage.

3. Erik Brannstrom looked like a rookie.

The hype surrounding the 19-year-old defenseman from Sweden reached new levels of insanity following Brannstrom’s filthy shootout goal in Saturday’s 5-4 victory at San Jose.

Monday’s performance served as a reminder that Brannstrom remains a work in progress.

Brannstrom had a minus-3 rating in a team-high 20:45 of ice time and allowed multiple odd-man rushes for Colorado.

He was caught up ice, leading to a 2-on-0 in the second period that was wasted by the Avalanche. Brannstrom fell down at center ice trying to track down a puck in the third period, leading to another 2-on-0.

“We made more mistakes tonight than we did in the first four preseason games,” Gallant said.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Knights Host Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights second day of scrimmage at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Prospects Prepare For Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights getting ready to participate in a scrimmage for the next few days.
Golden Edge: Previous Prospects Fight For Spot
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over day two of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Edge: One-On-One With Reid Duke
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Golden Knights prospect Reid Duke.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Wednesday, June 27
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Development Camp
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights development camp and how the prospects are looking to improve their game.
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like