Backup Knights goalie Dylan Ferguson enjoying his time in NHL

The 19-year-old may not be going back to his junior team right away despite reports to the contrary.

Nov 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Dylan Ferguson (1) makes a save during warm up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Dylan Ferguson (1) takes part in a scrimmage game during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

MONTREAL — Dylan Ferguson didn’t expect to still be with the Golden Knights when he was called up a week ago on an emergency basis.

But the goaltender, 19, was headed back to the desert after the Knights’ 3-2 loss Tuesday night to the Montreal Canadiens.

General manager George McPhee didn’t have much new to report on the team’s three injured goaltenders, so Ferguson is still with the Knights in a backup role.

“I’m just trying to take it all in and learn,” said Ferguson, who was playing juniors with the Kamloops (British Columbia) Blazers before being promoted.

McPhee said he’ll catch up on the status of his three injured netminders — Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk — when he gets to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“They’re all making progress,” McPhee said, “but to what extent, I’m not sure.”

Fleury, who was on the trip earlier with the team, returned to Las Vegas over the weekend and continues to go through the protocols for his concussion.

Subban and Dansk are rehabbing lower-body injuries. McPhee confirmed that neither Subban nor Dansk required surgery.

“Just rest and rehab,” he said.

Shipachyov update

McPhee said he was still waiting for the final sign-off by attorneys for the NHL and the Players Association on Vadim Shipachyov on the agreement that was reached last Saturday for him to retire voluntarily from the NHL and resume his playing career in Russia.

“Maybe Wednesday, probably Thursday or even Friday,” McPhee said on when he can expect the paperwork to be completed.

Military appreciation night

The Knights will host Military Appreciation/Remembrance Day on Friday against Winnipeg at T-Mobile Arena.

The team will wear special camouflage jerseys during warmups, with select jerseys being auctioned on the concourse. All proceeds benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Folded Flag Foundation. In addition, all fans in attendance will receive a unique Golden Knights-branded Military Challenge Coin giveaway and military-themed program poster.

The proceeds of the VGK Foundation 51/49 Raffle that night will benefit the Metropolitan Police Department and military support initiatives. Current and past military members will be honored.

