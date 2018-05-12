Bark-Andre Furry meets guys from ‘Tanked,’ plans meet-and-greet

If this keeps up, Bark-Andre Furry will need a stylist, an agent and a publicist.

Brett Raymer, center, Wayde King and famed Jack Russell terrier Bark-Andre Fleury are shown at Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, home of the Animal Planet show "Tanked" on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Acrylic Tank Manufacturing)

The city’s most famous Jack Russell terrier, named for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, visited Acrylic Tank Manufacturing of Las Vegas this morning. This is the business featured in the Animal Planet series “Tanked,” starring ATM co-owners Brett Raymer and Wayde King.

Wearing his tiny Fleury replica jersey, the dog posed for a photo with the two TV stars, which was summarily sent to social media (and in this case, mass media). Thursday at City National Arena, the 10-year-old pooch was introduced to the goalie who inspired his name.

Raymer and King are clients of Bark-Andre’s owner, Rick Williams, who owns the Las Vegas company uPost Media, which sets up kiosks at businesses so visitors can shoot and post selfies. A uPost kiosk is stationed at Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, and also at King and Raymer’s Donut Mania outlet in Summerlin.

“Rick comes in once in a while, and we invited him to bring the dog down and hang out for a little bit,” Raymer, who along with King is a devoted Golden Knights fan, said in a phone chat today. “We’re setting up a formal meet-and at Donut Mania in a couple of weeks so Bark-Andre can meet some of his fans.”

Yes, fans.

That segment might be used in the TV series. Raymer also said he’s developing a Golden Knights donut, called the Marc-Andre Jelly, with raspberry filling and frosted with black-and-gold edible glitter. That delight should be ready to consume by the weekend.

“We’re working hard to make it happen,” Raymer said. “We are really into this.”

