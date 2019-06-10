Bruins beat Blues, force Game 7 in Stanley Cup

Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) joins the celebration after Brandon Carlo, right, scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, gloves a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) tries to stop St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, left, during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

The Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 7 because two of Boston’s biggest stars love the biggest moments.

Rask made 28 saves, Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Sunday night to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as Boston became the 17th team to go on the road and force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup. The Bruins also were the last franchise to accomplish the feat, coming all the way back to win the championship against Vancouver in 2011.

The deciding game is Wednesday night in Boston.