Bruins center David Backes will miss Golden Knights rematch due to surgery

A bout of diverticulitis last month kept the high-scoring center out of the lineup when the Knights defeated the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 15.

Boston Bruins' David Backes, left, and San Jose Sharks' Joel Ward battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — The Golden Knights won’t have to worry about slowing down one of the NHL’s more talented centers as David Backes will be out of the Boston Bruins’ lineup for a couple of months as he undergoes colon surgery Thursday.

Backes had contracted diverticulitis last month and the surgery is to help prevent the condition from returning. He had appeared in five games this season and had one assist prior to being shut down.

Backes did not play when the two teams met Oct. 15 at T-Mobile Arena as the Knights defeated the Bruins 3-1.

School in session

The Golden Knights announced Wednesday plans for fans to learn about hockey.

Known as “VGK University,” the five-session course will teach the basics of the game, offensive and defensive strategies coaching preparation and special teams play. The class will be taught by senior vice president Murray Craven and director of hockey operations Misha Donskov.

The course, which begins Nov. 19 at T-Mobile Arena, costs $495 per person. Included in the fee is a ticket to each of the five corresponding Knights home games. Full season ticket-holders can attend for $250 but will not receive a game ticket.

“The five sessions will cover a variety of topics that will provide a detailed analysis of the key aspects of the game,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “In addition, the opportunity to skate at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights, prior to the educational sessions will add a fun element to the event.”

All sessions will be tailored to fans with beginner-level knowledge of hockey and capped at a 50-person capacity. Attendees must be 21 years or older to participate. Skates will be provided for those who need them and a portion of every package will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

To register, go to the team’s website, vegasgoldenknights.com.

Play for free

The Knights will be participating in USA Hockey’s “Try Hockey For Free” initiative from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday at City National Arena.

The event is for children ages 4-9 to try hockey for the first time. All participants will be given a hockey stick and free skate rental and are encouraged to bring their own helmet, gloves or mittens. The event has a 60-player limit and the first 40 to register will receive a free USA Hockey jersey.

To register, go to the website, tryhockeyforfree.com. More than 140,000 children have participated in the program since its inception in 2010.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.