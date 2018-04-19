Bryce Harper shows off Golden Knights logo on baseball bat

Bryce Harper, a Las Vegas High School grad, has been a supporter of the Golden Knights throughout the inaugural season.

Bryce Harper shows off a Vegas Golden Knights logo on the end of a baseball bat. (@bharper3407/Instagram stories)

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper is showing his support for the Golden Knights during their historic playoff run.

Harper posted a photo of a baseball bat with the Golden Knights logo on the end of it on his Instagram stories.

@bharper3407/Instagram

Harper tagged Victus Sports in the photo, a baseball bat manufacturer.

Harper, a Las Vegas High School grad, has been a supporter of the Golden Knights throughout the team’s inaugural season. He attended a game with fellow Vegas native and Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in November and dropped the puck before a Capitals-Golden Knights game in December.

Get those Bryce Harper to the Cubs rumors going (📷: @GoldenKnights) pic.twitter.com/09YEzQGyOg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 29, 2017

The Golden Knights will play the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.