Busted skate doesn’t deter Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch lost the blade from his left skate after a collision along the boards late in the first period of Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings and had to crawl across the ice to get back to the team’s bench.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck around Los Angeles Kings defenseman Paul LaDue (38) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players enter the rink before taking on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It’s called “Blowing a tire” when a player loses an edge on his skate and wipes out.

But what happened to Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch late in the first period Wednesday during Game 1 of the Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Los Angeles Kings wasn’t a blown tire. The entire wheel came off.

Actually, it was Tuch’s blade on his left skate which dislodged itself from the plastic holder after he collided with Kings defenseman Drew Doughty along the boards with 1:08 left. Tuch was on the opposite side of the ice from the bench and had to crawl his way back.

“It was a little surprising, but I tried to hustle to get off the ice,” Tuch said of the amusing episode. “I stayed on my left knee and tried to push across. Erik Haula gave me a little push.”

Tuch said his teammates didn’t give him a bad time over the skate malfunction.

“The guys liked the hustle,” he said. “We were all laughing about it.”

Tuch got the skate blade fixed at the end of the period and had no further issues.

Jon Merrill playing fetch with his dog Alex Tuch. pic.twitter.com/gUz1OejfQ1 — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) April 12, 2018

Perron’s status unclear

The Knights held an optional skate Thursday and David Perron was among the six who participated.

Perron, who did not play in Game 1 and last played March 26, has been out with an upper-body injury. His status for Game 2 Friday remains unclear.

“He skated again (Thursday) and he’s still day-to-day,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ll see how he’s doing in the morning skate and go from there.”

Knight helmet entrance

The players had a new wrinkle to entering the ice surface at T-Mobile Arena as a giant knight’s helmet was placed in front of the bench for them to skate through.

“It was pretty cool,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “I just had to be careful not to hit anything.”

Forward Ryan Carpenter, who has experienced such entrances from his days with San Jose when the team enters the ice at SAP Center through a large shark’s mouth, liked it.

“It was fun,” Carpenter said. “I think it added to the excitement and the atmosphere.”

Help for Humboldt

Coach Gerard Gallant wore a Knights jersey with the name “BRONCOS” on the back to his daily press briefing at City National Arena in support of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team which was involved in a bus accident a week ago.

Coach Gallant wore a VGK @HumboldtBroncos jersey for his press conference today We’re with you 💛💚#JerseysForHumbolt pic.twitter.com/aBzDTvmmjB — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 12, 2018

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured when the team’s bus collided with a truck en route to a playoff game in Saskatchewan.

Wednesday, the Knight’s 51/49 raffle generated $100,640. Of that amount, 49 percent was earmarked to go the victims’ families.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Contact @stevecarprj on Twitter.