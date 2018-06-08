By the numbers: Knights’ loss to Caps in Stanley Cup Game 5

Key statistics from Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final:
1 — Elimination games in Golden Knights’ history.
4 — Knights’ consecutive losses, a first for the season.
7-3 — Knights’ home playoff record this postseason, tying the NHL record in a franchise’s first playoff appearance (1996 Florida Panthers).
10-3 — Capitals’ road playoff record, tying the single playoff victory mark owned by three other teams.
13 — Blocks by the Capitals in Game 5, two more than the Knights.
15 — Goals by the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin in the postseason, topping the single playoff franchise record.
16 — Goals in the past four games by the Capitals.
26 — Seasons since Washington, D.C., won a pro championship.
27:17 — Game 5 minutes played by Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, the most by any player.
29.3 — The Capitals’ postseason power-play conversion percentage (22 of 75).
34 — Career regular-season and playoff goals by Alex Ovechkin against Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, his second-highest total versus any NHL goaltender behind the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist (35).
39 — Hits by the Knights, 12 more than the Capitals.
43 — Seasons the Capitals played before winning the Stanley Cup.
61 — Career playoff goals by Alex Ovechkin, the 34th NHL player to do so.
64 — Combined shots on goal in Game 5.
211:31 — Minutes between the Knights’ leads, from Game 2 (7:58 of first period) to Game 5 (19:31 of second period).
