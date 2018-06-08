By the numbers: Knights’ loss to Caps in Stanley Cup Game 5

Key statistics from Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) check Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Key statistics from Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final:

1 — Elimination games in Golden Knights’ history.

4 — Knights’ consecutive losses, a first for the season.

7-3 — Knights’ home playoff record this postseason, tying the NHL record in a franchise’s first playoff appearance (1996 Florida Panthers).

10-3 — Capitals’ road playoff record, tying the single playoff victory mark owned by three other teams.

13 — Blocks by the Capitals in Game 5, two more than the Knights.

15 — Goals by the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin in the postseason, topping the single playoff franchise record.

16 — Goals in the past four games by the Capitals.

26 — Seasons since Washington, D.C., won a pro championship.

27:17 — Game 5 minutes played by Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, the most by any player.

29.3 — The Capitals’ postseason power-play conversion percentage (22 of 75).

34 — Career regular-season and playoff goals by Alex Ovechkin against Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, his second-highest total versus any NHL goaltender behind the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist (35).

39 — Hits by the Knights, 12 more than the Capitals.

43 — Seasons the Capitals played before winning the Stanley Cup.

61 — Career playoff goals by Alex Ovechkin, the 34th NHL player to do so.

64 — Combined shots on goal in Game 5.

211:31 — Minutes between the Knights’ leads, from Game 2 (7:58 of first period) to Game 5 (19:31 of second period).

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.