Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin sets Russian NHL scoring record

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks up during a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Toronto. Ovechkin tied all time Russian leading scorer Russian, Sergei Fedorov with 1,179 points. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin has passed Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history.

The Washington Capitals captain picked up his 1,180th point on T.J. Oshie’s goal that opened the scoring Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Ovechkin broke the record in his 1,055th game, 193 games fewer than Fedorov played.

The 33-year-old from Moscow leads the NHL with 37 goals and paces the Capitals with 58 points. He’s coming off winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as he led Washington to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ovechkin long ago passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russian-born players. He has 644 goals and 536 assists in his NHL career.