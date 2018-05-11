Carrie Underwood jumps on Golden Knights bandwagon

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood looks to be one of the newest passengers on the Vegas Golden Knights bandwagon as it heads into the Western Conference Final.

Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem before Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets Monday, April 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood is married to Predators center Mike Fisher. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carrie Underwood performs "Cry Pretty" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Carrie, take the wheel?

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood looks to be one of the newest passengers on the Vegas Golden Knights bandwagon as it heads into the Western Conference Final.

According to a flurry of tweets sent Thursday night, the singer/songwriter/actress and wife of Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher will be rooting for the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.

After lamenting Nashville’s 5-1 Game 7 loss to Winnipeg and praising her husband and the Preds, the former American Idol tweeted, “And I’ll also say, until next season, I am officially a @GoldenKnights fan! I’ll enjoy seeing them make a little history!!”

And I’ll also say, until next season, I am officially a @GoldenKnights fan! I’ll enjoy seeing them make a little history!! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

Underwood brings more than just 7 Grammys and a late pass to Knights Nation — she’s even offered to sing the Star-Spangled Banner for a Knights home game.

And one last thing…if the @GoldenKnights need an anthem singer, I’m 2-0 in the playoffs…just saying…🤷‍♀️ Goodnight everybody! Lots of ❤️ from #SMASHVILLE — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

For their part, the Knights seem to have a least a little interest, tweeting back, “We’ll have our people talk to your people.”

Let us know what your schedule is like We’ll have our people talk to your people 👌👏 https://t.co/3IRUC1m8YM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 11, 2018

Even regular Vegas anthem singer Carnell Johnson seems willing to share pregame national anthem duties, provided the T-Mobile Arena faithful can still participate.

Hey @carrieunderwood I'll take O Canada if you take The Star Spangled Banner. We have to be ready for some audience participation though… 😉😉😉 #GoKnightsGo #VegasBorn #NationalAnthem — Carnell Johnson (@goldenpipeslv) May 11, 2018

Will the Golden Knights be adding another superstar to their acclaimed pregame production? Time will tell.

Contact Brett Steidler at bsteidler@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5294.