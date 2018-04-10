Chicago Wolves poised to set playoff milestone with Golden Knights

The Chicago Wolves have reached plenty of playoffs. It’ll be the first time in the postseason for the Golden Knights, their expansion parent club, but both teams can make history in tandem soon.

The Knights set the stage with their Pacific Division title. The Wolves are defending their Central Division title, and if they succeed, it’ll be the first time that a true NHL expansion team and its AHL affiliate won their divisions in the same season since the NHL expansions of the early ’90s.

“It means a lot for both organizations, and for the team and what we’ve accomplished during the year,” defenseman Jason Garrison said. “It’s on our list for sure. … We wanted to clinch the playoff spot first, and now we’re going after the division.”

The Wolves’ first season affiliated with the Knights has mirrored the underdog narrative that unfolded in Las Vegas. Once the worst team in the league, the Wolves clinched a Calder Cup berth Saturday and need wins in two of their last four games — among a few other scenarios leading to the end of the regular season on Sunday — to claim their sixth division title.

The Wolves have won two Calder Cups and made 11 playoff appearances since joining the AHL in 2001, but this run could mean more for two teams who have defied expectations.

“There’s been a lot of winning throughout the years here, so we want to keep that going,” goaltender Oscar Dansk said. “(The Golden Knights) trigger us, they’ve done so well and guys have been with them and tasted their success and brought it down here. It helps us get a taste of what we want to accomplish.”

With the trade deadline gone, there’s no limit to roster moves for the Knights, and there are several solid options to call up from Chicago if needed.

Dansk was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for March with a 6-1-2 record that included his first shutout. He also recorded the first shutout in Knights history during his stint earlier in the season when he went 3-0-0.

On defense, Jason Garrison has been a leader on and off the ice for the Wolves, but he also has plenty of playoff experience as a veteran. Garrison has appeared in 48 NHL playoff games over the course of his career with 17 points. He played eight games with the Knights.

Brandon Pirri made a case for a roster spot during his first call-up. The top goal-scorer for the Wolves, Pirri netted three goals in two games with the Golden Knights. If his NHL playoff debut comes with Vegas, Chicago has set him up to succeed.

“All year we’ve been playing the systems that Vegas plays,” Wolves coach Rocky Thompson said. “The structures are the same, so that’s why a guy like Brandon Pirri can get called up and play extremely well. … It’s a seamless transition, and I think it’s a wonderful relationship.”

