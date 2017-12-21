Golden Knights/NHL

Chicago Wolves’ results begin to match effort in 5-game win streak

By Emily Polglaze Special to the Review-Journal
December 20, 2017 - 6:19 pm
 

The Chicago Wolves haven’t looked the best on paper this season.

The team had six wins through 23 games and languished near the bottom of the American Hockey League standings — but coach Rocky Thompson never doubted his players.

Now they haven’t lost since Dec. 9, fashioning a league-best five-game winning streak in which results appear to be finally matching the Wolves’ effort.

“We’ve been getting steadily better without a doubt,” Thompson said. “When you stick to it and you work, and I think our guys have as a 20-man unit, they’re starting to be rewarded for their efforts in all areas of the game.”

The team faced a challenge with three games in three days last weekend, but answered in a big way — Chicago defeated its opponents by a combined score of 16-8.

“We played well before, we just couldn’t finish it with two points or the win,” forward Tomas Hyka said. “Everyone knows how important it is to play 60 minutes, not just 20 minutes of the game, and that’s what happens if you play 60 minutes right.”

Chicago started its streak on the road, where the Wolves were previously 1-9. But by the time they returned home that record improved to 4-10 (they lost the first game of the roadtrip, before reeling off those five wins in a row).

Chicago is just shy of a .500 record (11-12-4-1) and has jumped from last to fifth in the Central division. The Wolves’ slow start had included eight consecutive losses, but now a new goal has been set.

“We lost eight in a row,” forward Teemu Pulkkinen said. “Let’s make it eight in a row with wins.”

Roster shifts boost confidence

Tomas Hyka’s return to the Wolves was anything but subtle.

The forward recently came off an injury in Chicago and made an immediate impact — he totaled five points in back-to-back games, which included the game-winning goal against Iowa. It was enough to get him noticed by Vegas for a short call-up that ended Wednesday.

“He’s a very dynamic player who was injured for quite an extended period of time, and he’s come back in and I don’t even think we’ve seen his top game yet,” Thompson said. “I’m saying that as a positive, because I think when he gets in a rhythm and a groove, there’s more of a ceiling there.”

Meanwhile, as the long-awaited return of Marc-Andre Fleury arrived, Maxime Lagace’s time in Vegas went. Chicago’s previous starting goaltender returned to the Wolves on Dec. 10 and has been in net for three of Chicago’s last five wins.

Tynan emerges as a leader

T.J. Tynan has proved the biggest spark in the Wolves’ surge.

The forward had 11 points prior to Chicago’s win streak, but has taken his play to a higher level. He tallied six points in the last four games, which included a hat trick that doubled his goal total on the season — two out of three were shorthanded.

Tynan, a free agent pick-up by the Golden Knights, has played in three full AHL seasons and has posted over 40 points in each, a mark he’s on pace to meet again. He also was promoted to assistant captain.

“Over the last two weeks, his game has really started to elevate and he’s really kind of getting into his zone right now,” Thompson said. “I think he feels pretty good and really confident … When you win, you feel better about yourself and your game.”

Contact Emily Polglaze at enpolglaze@gmail.com. Follow @enpolglaze on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic staying confident
Golden Knights forward Brendan Leipsic talks about staying confident while he waits to score his first goal of the season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights edge Lightning with late goal
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, including Shea Theodore's late goal and Vegas' solid play across the board.
Golden Knights' Theodore on his game-winning goal
After scoring the game-winning goal with less than 3 seconds remaining in regulation, Shea Theodore breaks down the Golden Knights' win. Marc-Andre Fleury and Erik Haula also discuss what led to the their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gallant says winning builds confidence
After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena with mere seconds left in the game, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team's big wins are building confidence.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recent call-up Tomas Hyka
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recently called-up forward Tomas Hyka Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Bellemare looking forward to facing NHL’s top team
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 about facing Tampa Bay when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant knows Golden Knights face stern task vs. Lightning
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, about facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the NHL and the highest scoring. The Knights host the Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
Golden Edge: Coach Gerard Gallant on Knights' 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks after the Golden Knights 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond, reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on the third period in 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about the third-period domination on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 against Florida. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault on winning for Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about winning Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, for coach Gerard Gallant. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on 5-2 win over Florida
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about the team's 5-2 win over Florida on Sunday Dec 17, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Gerard Gallant holds no grudges against his former team
Golden Knights head coach and ex-Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant is happy working for the Knights. The Golden Knights face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault's thoughts when Gallant was fired at Florida last season
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about how he felt when head coach Gerard Gallant was fired while he was at Florida last season. The player and coach have been reunited with the Golden Knights and face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Fleury Plays Against Former Team
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Fleury says playing against his former team was "different" than expected
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury says playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins was a different experience than he anticipated.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Pittsburg Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp look ahead to the Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Sit Down
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond sits down with Golden Knights' defensemen Deryk Engelland to talk about the fans and when he used to play for the Las Vegas Wranglers.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about return from injury, playing Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he expects when he plays against his former team as well as how he feels returning from a long injury layoff.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In Overtime To Hurricanes
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Engelland: The lack of intensity cost the Golden Knights
Golden Knights Deryk Engelland says that the team's lack of intensity coming out of the gate against the Carolina Hurricanes cost them.
Gallant on the Golden Knight loss to the Hurricanes
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes which snapped a 4 game win streak.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward Will Carrier
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, on injured forward William Carrier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the upcoming 5-game homestand
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about the importance of the upcoming five-game homestand that starts Tuesday vs. Carolina. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his concussion
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about why he stayed in the game Oct. 13 and about his concussion symptoms after second-period collision. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his return
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media Monday, Dec. 11, about how hard it was to be away from his teammates while he was injured. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights marketing VP says team has big plans to grow the game
Golden Knights marketing VP Kim Frank said the initiatives already launched by the team have been well-received. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local youth hockey coach impressed with Golden Knights’ commitment
Local youth hockey coach Jeff Bruckner is impressed with the Golden Knights' commitment to growing the game. Bruckner says the Golden Knights wants more kids to play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like