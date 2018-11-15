Golden Knights/NHL

Cody Eakin becomes Knights’ latest center of attention

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 7:50 pm
 
Updated November 14, 2018 - 8:00 pm

The Golden Knights are on the backup plan to their backup plan at second line center.

Injuries to Erik Haula and Paul Stastny forced coach Gerard Gallant to elevate Cody Eakin and scattered question marks across the rest of the lineup. Gallant said Wednesday that Haula is “month to month” and Stastny is “not close,” so the Knights may need to be creative to fill the void their absences left.

“I think we’ve got to make sure we know we’ve got a good team in here and as long as we keep putting the work in, we’re going to be OK,” forward Ryan Reaves said.

Haula was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after leaving the ice on a stretcher at Toronto on Nov. 6 and Stastny has been on IR since being hurt Oct. 8 in Buffalo.

That forced Eakin into a larger role Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks and weakened a third line that was already struggling. The trio of Ryan Carpenter, Tomas Hyka and Tomas Nosek was a combined minus-15 the three games following Haula’s injury.

Gallant has options if he wants to shake things up, including elevating fourth-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare or giving forward Oscar Lindberg a look in the middle. One change he said he was not considering was moving winger Jonathan Marchessault, who led the team with 15 points entering Wednesday, to center.

“I’m not going to mess around with him,” Gallant said.

The Knights also have an open roster spot and could give someone from their American Hockey League affiliate a chance to prove themselves. The Chicago Wolves have several standouts in their top six through 14 games, including forwards Brooks Macek (21 points), Daniel Carr (20), Brandon Pirri (17), T.J. Tynan (13) and Las Vegas native Gage Quinney (12).

Carr, 27, has 34 points in 94 career NHL games and was one of the Knights’ last two cuts of the preseason. He is one of the team’s best options because top forward prospect Cody Glass is ineligible to be recalled from his junior team right now.

Reaves gives

Reaves got into the holiday spirit early when he reached into the stands and gave a young fan his stick at the end of morning skate.

“When you’re a kid in a rink when you were younger and someone gave you something, it made your day,” Reaves said. “If you can do little things like that for kids, it’s just a little bonus.”

Military Appreciation Night

The Knights wore camouflage jerseys during warmups as part of their Military Appreciation Night and auctioned them off afterwards. The proceeds went to the Folded Flag Foundation, which provides scholarships and grants to the spouses and children of military and government personnel who died in the line of duty.

Hunt scratched

Defenseman Brad Hunt was left out of the lineup Wednesday after playing in the previous six games. Hunt, 30, is one of three Knights defensemen with a goal and only one without a negative plus-minus rating at 0.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

