Cody Eakin raises his game at right time for Golden Knights

Third-line center Cody Eakin has been one of the Golden Knights’ consistent performers in the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets heading into Game 4 Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) and center Cody Eakin (21) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cody Eakin has totaled three goals and four points in 13 games, but his contribution to the Golden Knights’ success in the Stanley Cup playoffs has surpassed those numbers.

He’s shooting at a high percentage. He’s winning faceoffs. He’s blocking shots. He has been stellar on the penalty killing unit. He’s one of the team’s leaders in hits.

Whatever Gerard Gallant has asked his third-line center to do, Eakin has delivered. It’s a big reason why the Knights are carrying a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets heading into Game 4 at 5 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

“This is the time of the year where you want to be playing your best hockey,” Eakin said Thursday. “The pace of play seems to increase with each round. I don’t know if it’s any one thing, but everyone knows the stakes are higher and you want to respond the right way.”

Gallant has seen Eakin come through in each playoff series. But he’s liking what he is seeing against the Jets.

“You’ve got to raise your level with each round,” Gallant said. “He’s done that.”

Eakin doesn’t have a point against the Jets through three games. What he does have is a winning faceoff percentage (62 percent), five hits, and he has not been on the ice for a Winnipeg goal.

“I’m trying to stay responsible in my end and help our D,” Eakin said. “Every mistake in the playoffs can be so critical so I’m trying to focus on making the right plays and making sure their line doesn’t hurt us.”

Coming into this year’s playoffs, Eakin had played in 19 postseason games and had three goals and 10 assists. He matched his career total for goals after the Knights eliminated San Jose. Even with his linemates changing from Alex Tuch to Tomas Tatar after David Perron took ill after Game 1 against the Jets, Eakin has adjusted.

“We talked and (Tatar) is on the same page with me and (Ryan Carpenter),” Eakin said. “He scored a big goal for us in Game 2 and he’s got fresh legs and he’s using his speed.”

Eakin has played in all of the Knights’ playoff games and thrown his 6-foot frame around without regard for who he’s hitting. He got in a good check against the Jets’ Mark Scheifele during the third period and also got a good shot on Ben Chiarot earlier in the period.

That’s not going to curry Eakin a lot of favor with the fans from his hometown. But Eakin is not letting his battling the Jets become a distraction.

“The only time I left the hotel was to visit my mom on Mother’s Day,” he said. “I hadn’t seen her in a while and it was a short visit. But that’s about it for getting out. We’re here to do a job and that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

Eakin expects the Jets to play with desperation Friday.

“Every game has been a battle,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure on both teams. We saw what they did in the third period (Wednesday) and we expect more of the same (Friday). We have to do a better job of handling that push and I think we’ve shown the ability to do so.”

