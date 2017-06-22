Connor McDavid wins NHL’s MVP award

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is pictured with the Art Ross Trophy, left, Hart Memorial Trophy, center, and Ted Lindsay Award, right, all of which were awarded to him at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The stage is set before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Guests check out Vegas Golden Knights merchandise before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fans flow into the concourse before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Guests before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

T-Mobile arena before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Guests arrive before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Braden Holtby pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Patrice Bergeron pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Carol Alt pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Peter Chiarelli pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mike Babcock pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Johnny Gaudreau pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mark Giordano, left, and Johnny Gaudreau, right, are pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mark Giordano is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Carey Price is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Auston Matthews is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Patrik Laine is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mark Messier is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Todd McLellan is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brent Burns is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Connor McDavid is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mario Lemieux is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Sidney Crosby, left, and Carl Hagelin, right, are pictured with the Stanley Cup on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Jarmo Keklinen is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

John Davidson is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins is pictured with the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded to him at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals is pictured with the Williams M. Jennings Trophy that was awarded at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs is pictured with the Calder Memorial Trophy that was awarded to him at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, right, watches a television for awards to be announced at the 2017 NHL Awards after being awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Former NHL star Wayne Gretzky takes the stage during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Host Joe Manganiello, left, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman greet Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers accepts the Ted Lindsay Award (Most Outstanding Player as Voted by NHLPA) during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Vegas Golden Knights promotor throws out t-shirts during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

The stage during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jay Baruchel, left and Bob Gainey present the Frank J. Selke Trophy (Forward Who Best Excels in the Defensive Aspects of the Game) to Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks accepts the James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top Defenseman) during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wayne Gretzky knows a thing or two about the Hart Memorial Trophy.

He won nine of them.

And he had his hands on a 10th Wednesday night at the NHL’s postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena. But that one was for a different Edmonton Oilers center.

Second-year phenom Connor McDavid.

The 20-year-old McDavid, hockey’s most prized prospect since Sidney Crosby, validated the lofty expectations that have accompanied him since his adolescent years and accepted the Hart Memorial Trophy from the Great One himself to stake his claim as the league’s MVP.

McDavid, who led the league in points with 100 and guided the Oilers to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, beat out fellow finalists Crosby and Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to become the youngest Hart Trophy winner since a 19-year-old Crosby won the award in 2007.

“I don’t even know how to explain how much that meant for (Gretzky) to be presenting the trophy,” McDavid said. “The guy who has won it more times than any other player. Probably the best player to ever play. It just means so much.”

McDavid showcased some of his prodigious potential in 2015-16, but missed 37 games with a broken collarbone and finished with 16 goals and 32 assists.

He played in all 82 games this season when the Oilers unleashed him as a do-it-all playmaker and dangled his way to 30 goals and 70 assists while helping Edmonton to its first playoff berth since 2006.

Crosby finished runner-up to McDavid in the voting and spoke glowingly about the new MVP.

“He’s worked hard to get to this point. To do the things he’s done at an early age,” Crosby said. “I think he’s very deserving. He had an unbelievable year.”

McDavid also won the Ted Lindsey Award as the NHLPA’s most outstanding player and was named the EA Sports’ NHL 18 cover athlete.

Bobrovsky finished third in Hart Trophy voting, but didn’t leave T-Mobile Arena empty-handed. He won his second Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender. He led the league with a 2.06 goals against average.

Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks claimed the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman. He scored 29 goals and paced all defensemen with 76 points, ninth among all players.

“For me to successful, to help the team, I’ve got to help create offense,” Burns said. “If I’m not doing that … then I’m not really doing much out there.”

Toronto Maple Leafs phenom Auston Matthews won rookie of the year honors and was awarded the Calder Trophy after finishing tied for second in the league in goals with 40.

Other notable winners included Columbus’ John Tortorella (coach of the year) and the Nashville Predators’ David Poile (general manager of the year).

But Wednesday night was all about McDavid, the Oilers’ wunderkind once hailed as the future of hockey who inevitably morphed his way into one of the faces of the sport before he can buy a beer.

“I’m sure tonight when I put my head on the pillow … that’s when it’ll sink in,” McDavid said. “To see the trophies up close and personal, touch them … it makes it a little bit more real. Today is a very special day in my life, for sure.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.