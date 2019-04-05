Coyotes spoil Golden Knights home finale, Marc-Andre Fleury’s return

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), alongside defensemen Shea Theodore (27) and Brayden McNabb (3), gives up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the pack past Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the piuck around Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A shot flies by Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) comes up short on a shot against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Crowd igniter Cameron Hughes entertains the crowd during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The puck, lower left, flies into the net past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who got tangled up with Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A goaltender interference challenge was made but the goal was kept. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) moves the puck past Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes players celebrate their third goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) chase after a puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to get the puck from Arizona Coyotes center Vinnie Hinostroza (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his first start since March 15, but he couldn’t prevent the Golden Knights from losing 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury, who missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury, finished with 37 saves in the final home game of the regular season.

Derek Stepan tallied twice in the second period for Arizona, which scored four unanswered goals but was eliminated from playoff contention when Colorado defeated Winnipeg.

The Knights fell to 27-11-4 when scoring first.

Arizona’s Richard Panik evened the score 1-1 when his shot from the slot fluttered past Fleury less than a minute after Mark Stone gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period.

Conor Garland added a goal in the third period for Arizona.

Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 37 stops in his 22nd straight start. Kuemper left his previous start after he suffered an eye injury and wasn’t cleared to play until Thursday afternoon.

The Knights finished 24-12-5 at T-Mobile Arena after piling up 29 home wins last year.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.