Coyotes spoil Golden Knights home finale, Marc-Andre Fleury’s return

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his first start since March 15, but he couldn’t prevent the Golden Knights from losing 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Fleury, who missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury, finished with 37 saves in the final home game of the regular season.
Derek Stepan tallied twice in the second period for Arizona, which scored four unanswered goals but was eliminated from playoff contention when Colorado defeated Winnipeg.
The Knights fell to 27-11-4 when scoring first.
Arizona’s Richard Panik evened the score 1-1 when his shot from the slot fluttered past Fleury less than a minute after Mark Stone gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period.
Conor Garland added a goal in the third period for Arizona.
Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 37 stops in his 22nd straight start. Kuemper left his previous start after he suffered an eye injury and wasn’t cleared to play until Thursday afternoon.
The Knights finished 24-12-5 at T-Mobile Arena after piling up 29 home wins last year.
