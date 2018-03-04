David Perron’s career season more meaningful with Knights

Left wing David Perron has tied his career best of 57 points with the first-place Golden Knights. He’ll get a chance to set a personal best Sunday when the Knights play at the New Jersey Devils.

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) lines up a shot before scoring on the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort (24) get tripped up over each other during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) tries to get ahead of Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort (24) get tripped up over each other during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) tries to get ahead of Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57), Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) get tangled up during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) gets tripped up next to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) tries to take the puck around Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula, right, of Finland, celebrates his goal with left wing David Perron during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron, right, celebrates his overtime goal as Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick watches during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The Knights won 6-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) falls to the ice next to Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) reacts after scoring on the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) lines up a shot before scoring on the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) attempts to score as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass (30) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) defend during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron (57) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEWARK, N.J. — It’s not the numbers that make David Perron happiest. It’s the results from his contributions.

The veteran left wing, 29, has tied his career best of 57 points with the first-place Golden Knights. When Perron had 57 points in 2013-14, he played for the Western Conference’s worst team, the Edmonton Oilers.

On Sunday, Perron, who has 15 goals and 42 assists, will try to establish a points personal best when the Knights face the New Jersey Devils at 2 p.m. at the Prudential Center.

“It means a lot more here than it did the last time I did it,” he said. “When I was in Edmonton, we were out of the playoffs by now. To be able to do that on a good team has been fun.

“The line hasn’t really changed much all year. It’s not something I’m used to. Everywhere I’ve been, we changed lines almost every game, every period. We never had a chance to build chemistry.”

Playing with Erik Haula and James Neal has worked out well for Perron, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and can expect to get paid handsomely, either from the Knights or another NHL team. He’s making $3.75 million in the final year of his contract.

”I’m looking for eight years, $10 million a year,” Perron said jokingly when asked if his next contract was motivation for his big season. “I don’t really want to touch on that. I think it would be unfair for everyone to talk about that. I don’t want to jinx anything.”

Perron said he hasn’t changed his game, which is built on puck possession, good vision in seeing the ice and outworking opponents in the corners and in front of the net. His 42 assists easily surpassed his previous best of 35 in 2008-09 with the St. Louis Blues.

“I think my strength on the puck has always been one of my biggest attributes,” he said. “I bring different things than what (Haula) is going to bring. He brings speed and goal-scoring ability. I try to touch on everything. I need to keep doing that. That’s when I’m really on.

“When you see me controlling the puck in the corner and making plays and drawing penalties, I feel like when I do that it changes the coverage for the D. They double team me in the corner, and if I can make a play off of that, we have a really good chance to score goals.”

The other part of the equation is playing for a coach he likes and respects in Gerard Gallant.

“He knows your strength, he trusts you and lets you play your game, and he’s not going to be in your ear all the time telling you what to do,” Perron said. “He’s been a blast to play for.”

Gallant said of coaching Perron: “I didn’t know him very well at first. But I’ve enjoyed him from day one. He comes to the rink every day happy. He loves being on the ice, and he’s a hungry player.”

Hungry enough to know that a strong postseason — assuming the Knights get there — will increase his value at the bargaining table.

“I’m proud of my season,” Perron said. “I want to keep it going.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.