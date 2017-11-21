David Prior works magic in juggling Golden Knights’ 5 goaltenders

The 61-year-old veteran coach David Prior has had to work with five different Golden Knights’ goalies this season.

David Prior, right, talks to Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace during Nov. 5 practice. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) is helped off the ice during a game against St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Nov 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Dylan Ferguson (1) makes a save during warm up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

David Prior has been hired as the Las Vegas NHL team’s director of goaltending and goaltender coach, owner Bill Foley announced on Wednesday. (Black Knights Financial Services)

Forget David Copperfield or Penn and Teller. If you’re looking for the real “Magic Man” on the Strip, it’s David Prior.

The Golden Knights goaltending coach has worked with five different goalies so far, from veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson. Somehow, the Knights have managed to stay successful in their inaugural season, occupying second place in the Pacific Division with 25 points heading into Wednesday’s game at Anaheim.

“In this case with everyone being cycled through Las Vegas, it has been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Prior said Monday. “We’ve been able to advance their game training at the NHL level and it has worked out pretty well.”

Prior said he has dealt with injuries to goalies in his 41 years of coaching. But nothing like this where a team utilized five different players in its first 17 games.

“I can’t say I have,” he said. “But we believed in these players when we signed them. I saw something in them and so did (general manager) George (McPhee).”

Still, he faced considerable challenges working with four goaltenders who had a total experience of two NHL games — that being Malcolm Subban — in the wake of Fleury’s concussion on Oct. 13.

“The method I use and encourage them to play requires a lot of detail, a lot of hard work,” Prior said. “We did a lot of that in training camp and they’ve done a very good job in embracing it. They had that foundation. But we had to accelerate things once they were playing.”

The well-traveled Prior has been in Washington, Detroit, San Jose, Dallas and Winnipeg. He’s very demanding and he hands out praise in Scrooge-like fashion. But if he pays you a compliment, you’ve truly earned it.

“He’s tough,” said Maxime Lagace, who started the season in the minors and became the Knights’ starter after Oscar Dansk was injured Oct. 30. “But he’s great to work with. He knows so much about the position and he’s really helped me clean up parts of my game.

“He didn’t try to totally change the way I play. It was more like fixing a few things. But I’m definitely better from having worked with him, absolutely.”

Subban, who replaced Fleury as the team’s starter until he got hurt Oct. 21, said Prior really understands what it takes to play the position.

“Every goalie coach has their different style,” he said. “He’s made me feel a lot more confident in the net. That’s one of the biggest things. He wants me to come out and challenge (shooters) more and stay out further and not open up as much. He’s helped me so much already.”

Prior said it’s more about refinement rather than restructuring in his methods of teaching the position.

“You look at what they do and you see the weaknesses and you try to eliminate those weaknesses,” he said.

Prior has been fortunate to work for a coach in Gerard Gallant who gives him the freedom to teach the way he wants and who listens to him when Gallant is seeking input on his goalies.

“I’ve worked for a lot of coaches and (Gallant) is the best when it comes to allowing me to do my job,” Prior said. “When he asks my advice, I give it to him and he trusts what I’m doing. That’s very important.”

Prior said he’s hoping Fleury and Dansk will return soon. But he has faith in Lagace and Subban to get the job done.

“Max has come a long way in a short time,” he said. “I’m very proud of how quickly he is developing. And Malcolm has a lot of talent and is making his way back. It has been a tough stretch, but we’ve managed to get through it so far.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.