ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

David Prior works magic in juggling Golden Knights’ 5 goaltenders

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 6:55 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2017 - 7:28 pm

Forget David Copperfield or Penn and Teller. If you’re looking for the real “Magic Man” on the Strip, it’s David Prior.

The Golden Knights goaltending coach has worked with five different goalies so far, from veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson. Somehow, the Knights have managed to stay successful in their inaugural season, occupying second place in the Pacific Division with 25 points heading into Wednesday’s game at Anaheim.

“In this case with everyone being cycled through Las Vegas, it has been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Prior said Monday. “We’ve been able to advance their game training at the NHL level and it has worked out pretty well.”

Prior said he has dealt with injuries to goalies in his 41 years of coaching. But nothing like this where a team utilized five different players in its first 17 games.

“I can’t say I have,” he said. “But we believed in these players when we signed them. I saw something in them and so did (general manager) George (McPhee).”

Still, he faced considerable challenges working with four goaltenders who had a total experience of two NHL games — that being Malcolm Subban — in the wake of Fleury’s concussion on Oct. 13.

“The method I use and encourage them to play requires a lot of detail, a lot of hard work,” Prior said. “We did a lot of that in training camp and they’ve done a very good job in embracing it. They had that foundation. But we had to accelerate things once they were playing.”

The well-traveled Prior has been in Washington, Detroit, San Jose, Dallas and Winnipeg. He’s very demanding and he hands out praise in Scrooge-like fashion. But if he pays you a compliment, you’ve truly earned it.

“He’s tough,” said Maxime Lagace, who started the season in the minors and became the Knights’ starter after Oscar Dansk was injured Oct. 30. “But he’s great to work with. He knows so much about the position and he’s really helped me clean up parts of my game.

“He didn’t try to totally change the way I play. It was more like fixing a few things. But I’m definitely better from having worked with him, absolutely.”

Subban, who replaced Fleury as the team’s starter until he got hurt Oct. 21, said Prior really understands what it takes to play the position.

“Every goalie coach has their different style,” he said. “He’s made me feel a lot more confident in the net. That’s one of the biggest things. He wants me to come out and challenge (shooters) more and stay out further and not open up as much. He’s helped me so much already.”

Prior said it’s more about refinement rather than restructuring in his methods of teaching the position.

“You look at what they do and you see the weaknesses and you try to eliminate those weaknesses,” he said.

Prior has been fortunate to work for a coach in Gerard Gallant who gives him the freedom to teach the way he wants and who listens to him when Gallant is seeking input on his goalies.

“I’ve worked for a lot of coaches and (Gallant) is the best when it comes to allowing me to do my job,” Prior said. “When he asks my advice, I give it to him and he trusts what I’m doing. That’s very important.”

Prior said he’s hoping Fleury and Dansk will return soon. But he has faith in Lagace and Subban to get the job done.

“Max has come a long way in a short time,” he said. “I’m very proud of how quickly he is developing. And Malcolm has a lot of talent and is making his way back. It has been a tough stretch, but we’ve managed to get through it so far.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Kings
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonights home game where the Golden Knights played the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are first in the Pacific division and lost to the Golden Knights who are second in the division.
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch on his line's success
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks about his line's success Sunday against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about Golden Knights win over Kings
Knights coach Gerard Gallant was pleased with how hard his team competed against Los Angeles. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin talks about his line's strong play
Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin talks about his line's strong play Sunday against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights score three goals in the third, beat Vancouver
Bryan Salmond and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Golden Edge: Oilers Win Big Against Knights
Byran Salmond recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Oilers. Lagace was replaced during the third period by Dylan Ferguson. The Knights ended up losing 8-2.
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Jets 5-2
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Ben Gotz go over some of the highlights from tonights Golden Knights at home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights say they played their most complete game yet against Winnipeg
Vegas Golden Knights players say that they're happy to be back in front of their home crowd and believe they played their most complete game of the season thus far.
Golden Edge: Knights Win at Home Against Winnipeg
Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap of tonights Golden Knights game against the Jets.
Golden Edge: Post-Road trip update
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson enjoying his time as NHL backup goaltender
19-year-old Dylan Ferguson says he is enjoying his time as an NHL backup goaltender for the Golden Knights. With the Knights' first two goaltenders still unavailable, he may stay with the Golden Knights a little longer. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Hunt proud of Golden Knights' resiliency on road trip
The Golden Knights nearly forced overtime in final seconds before losing 3-2 to the Canadiens in Montreal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare credits Lagace for giving Knights a chance vs. Canadiens
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored Vegas’ first goal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights end road trip with loss to Montreal
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp break down the Golden Knights' loss in Montreal, which ended their 6-game road trip, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland said getting one point in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland forced overtime vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 with his third-period goal. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt on overtime in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Schmidt played almost 28 minutes. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant was happy to see Golden Knights earn one point in Toronto
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was concerned after a sluggish first period against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In First Shootout Against Toronto
Steve Carp recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights play in their first shootout against Toronto after both teams fail to score during overtime.
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa said you win and lose as a team
Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa said the team’s veterans wouldn’t let the younger players get discouraged before the team's win in Ottowa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace will never forget his first NHL win
The Golden Knights goaltender gave his teammates credit for playing well in front of him against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant glad team's hard work was rewarded with win in Ottawa
The Golden Knights coach was happy with his special teams and his forwards helping out the defense on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault never lost faith in himself or his teammates
The veteran center had a goal and two assists in the Golden Knights' 5-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Beat The Senators
Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp recaps the Golden Knights game against the Senators.
Golden Edge: Knights Continue Losing Streak
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights loss to the Bruins in Boston. The Knights lose two to one with Maxime Lagace making 26 saves.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights dealing with goalie injuries
Bryan Salmond and David Schoen discuss goalie injuries and the Golden Knights next four matchups.
Golden Edge: Knights drop second straight game
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights' loss to the New York Rangers, including Maxime Lagace's first start for Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Dansk goes down, Knights lose
Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights loss in Brooklyn to the New York Islanders, including Oscar Dansk going down with an injury and what that means going forward for Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights on their loss to the New York Islanders
The players who spoke in the locker room following the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders agree that they have to take the positives away from their setback on the road and look to improve when they face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Gallant on the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders
Following the Vegas Golden Knights road loss to the New York Islanders, head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the mistakes the team made and the injuries to their goalies.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare loves the way the Golden Knights play for each other
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare warns looking ahead could come back to haunt the Golden Knights on the team's upcoming road trip that starts on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like