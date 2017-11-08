Defenseman Griffin Reinhart adapts to role with Chicago Wolves

It was good for Griffin Reinhart to get back on the ice, even if it meant a trip from the Vegas Golden Knights to the minors.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Griffin Reinhart (8) takes a shot on Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in a drill during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Reinhart, an expansion draft pick from the Edmonton Oilers, had a rough start with the Golden Knights. Despite making the team’s opening roster, the defenseman didn’t see any minutes in its first handful of regular season games. On Oct. 30, he was loaned to Chicago long-term — and it was a welcome change.

“It’s tough to just practice, you can’t really simulate much of a game,” Reinhart said. “So even with just a little bit of contact, it makes a big difference out there.”

Reinhart was highly regarded as a junior player and was chosen fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012, but he’s had trouble living up to the hype in the NHL, even prior to Vegas. He played just eight regular season games in New York and 29 in Edmonton after being traded in 2015, with two points overall. He played only once — in the playoffs — with the Oilers last season.

NHL struggles aside, Reinhart has proven himself in the AHL. He’s been kept off the score sheet in three games with Chicago, but in his most recent stint with the Bakersfield Condors, he suited up for 84 games and tallied 31 points.

Reinhart said that the loan has far more to do with development than it does flashiness.

“I’ve got to be assertive, close on guys quick off the rush, and try to add some offense if I can,” Reinhart said. “I think it’ll take a few games to get my timing going again, but as time goes on I think it’s getting better.”

Theodore answers call

Shea Theodore alluded to roster moves being made in Las Vegas in late October, and his predictions came true sooner than later.

The defenseman was recalled on Oct. 30 for the first time and has played three games. Theodore was on the ice for just over 13 minutes in the team’s shootout loss against Toronto on Nov. 6, but he recorded an assist on Deryk Engelland’s game-tying goal.

Theodore was Chicago’s leading defenseman with 11 points and second on the team prior to his recall.

Kaskisuo, Motte step up in goalie crisis

Rocky Thompson had plenty of reason to worry when his starting goaltender, Maxime Lagace, was sent to Vegas in late October. But instead of panicking, the Wolves were crafty.

In the wake of the Knights’ goaltending crisis, a call-up of C.J. Motte from the ECHL Quad City Mallards and a loan from the Toronto Marlies in Kasimir Kaskisuo has kept Chicago afloat.

Both Motte and Kaskisuo have notched wins since joining the Wolves and have proved that no matter how long Vegas needs the help, they’ll be able to hold their own.

“Kaskisuo has played well for us, he’s done a good job, he’s calming in net, and that’s also what Motte does,” Thompson said. “Our players get the sense that, and I know I do in coaching, that [they’re] going to make the first save for us.”

