Defenseman Nate Schmidt, Golden Knights wind up going to arbitration

Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Golden Knights and defenseman Nate Schmidt appeared before a Toronto arbiter Thursday to settle the contract dispute between the expansion team and the restricted free agent.

There’s still time to broker a deal before the arbiter rules Saturday. Schmidt is seeking a one-year, $2.75 million deal while the Knights are offering $1.9 million over two years. Schmidt made $875,000 last season as a member of the Washington Capitals.

Of the 30 NHL players who filed for arbitration, only Schmidt made it to Toronto for a hearing. He scored three goals and had 14 assists in 60 games for the Capitals in 2016-17 and was claimed by the Knights from Washington in the NHL Expansion Draft June 21. However, it was the Capitals who made Schmidt his qualifying offer.

