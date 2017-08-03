ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Defenseman Nate Schmidt, Golden Knights wind up going to arbitration

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2017 - 12:59 pm

The Golden Knights and defenseman Nate Schmidt appeared before a Toronto arbiter Thursday to settle the contract dispute between the expansion team and the restricted free agent.

There’s still time to broker a deal before the arbiter rules Saturday. Schmidt is seeking a one-year, $2.75 million deal while the Knights are offering $1.9 million over two years. Schmidt made $875,000 last season as a member of the Washington Capitals.

Of the 30 NHL players who filed for arbitration, only Schmidt made it to Toronto for a hearing. He scored three goals and had 14 assists in 60 games for the Capitals in 2016-17 and was claimed by the Knights from Washington in the NHL Expansion Draft June 21. However, it was the Capitals who made Schmidt his qualifying offer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

