Dick’s to extend hours for fans if Golden Knights win Game 5

If the Golden Knights make it to the Stanley Cup final on Sunday, Dick’s Sporting Goods is ready to celebrate with fans.

The sporting goods retailer said Las Vegas Valley locations will extend their hours to offer fans conference championship gear if the Knights beat Winnipeg in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday, the company said in a statement. The stores normally close at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A win would secure the Knights a spot in the Stanley Cup final, where they would play either Tampa Bay or Washington. Tampa leads their series, 3-2.

If the Knights win, the Dick’s stores plan to sell merchandise immediately after the game, which starts at noon. The stores will re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday to accommodate customers, the statement said.

There are two Dick’s stores in the valley: Fashion Show Mall (3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Ste. D700) and Galleria at Sunset in Henderson (1308 W. Sunset Road).